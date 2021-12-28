Can a 10 km meteor destroy Earth?

Netflix

Astronomers discover that a comet is heading immensely to Earth and will completely destroy it.

The comet’s tail, meanwhile, is made of dust and gas, which are released when the Sun evaporates the comet’s surface.

There are millions of comets, located in distant and cold regions of the Solar System, such as the Kuiper belt, a ring of icy bodies located outside the orbit of Neptune.

Asteroids, on the other hand, are objects made of rock and not ice, like comets. They are smaller than a planet, but larger than a meteoroid.

Most of the asteroids in the Solar System are located in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter.

When one asteroid or comet collides with another, both bodies fragment into smaller pieces called meteoroids.

When a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere, it becomes a meteor.

Meteors are the stars of the dazzling “meteor showers”, and although they are not stars, meteors are popularly called “shooting stars.”

The beam of light from meteors can sometimes be mistaken for comets.

Finally, meteorites are meteors that manage to pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and fall like rocks on the surface of our planet.

How likely is a meteor to hit Earth?