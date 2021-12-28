Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and other couples who separated in 2021

The celebrity separations this 2021 They not only broke the hearts of some of the couple, but also that of their fans, who looked forward to the photos on social networks and other news.

Happily ever after did not apply to these stories in which it seemed that everything was fine and, in some, there were even engagement ring in the middle.

Then we remember The list of the couples who separated this year and with it they left us several surprises for their new romances and the news that their divorces have.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

November 18 was a gray day for those who believed in the eternal love of the singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Despite showing in social networks the mutual support they had, as well as their travels, parties and projects that they shared, announced that after two years it was time to part.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer said that despite ending their relationship, they continued their love for each other as humans and that they remained great friends.

The couple did not reveal why they separated in 2021; however close friends told AND! that the relationship was becoming “stale and complacent”, so they decided to end their story.

Weeks before your breakup, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they were seen publicly in Oaxaca, enjoying folklore as part of the Day of the Dead, and enjoying the beach in Miami, Florida.

After their courtship, the Canadian interpreter released a song that his followers enjoyed and cried: “It’ll be ok.”

Adele and Simon Konecki

Singer Adele won the category for Female Artist of 2021 at the People Choice Awards. Photo: Instagram

While in 2019 Adele and Simon Konecki decided to separate, this 2021 the couple completed their divorce.

The interpreter and the philanthropist met in 2011 and in January 2012 they began to have a relationship, from which their son was born in October of that year. It is estimated that they were married in 2016.

In January 2021 it was reported that only the signature of a judge was missing in the case that the two resolved without lawyers, but with intermediaries. In March US Weekly revealed that they were already officially divorced and shared a fortune of 162 million euros.

In October the singer of “Easy on me” revealed that she was limited to doing what she had to do, but that she was unhappy, also that her wish was for her son Angelo to grow up seeing her love and be loved.

Adele released her album this year 30, which is considered the perfect summary of what the singer has experienced in recent times. His song “Easy on me” was for nine weeks at number 1 of Billboard Hot 100.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had four children; they will have the shared power. Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP.

One of the most important separations of this 2021 was the one they starred in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In December 2020, the first comments about a distance between the two began, but it was last February that the breakup was a fact and the American celebrity and the rapper were heading for a divorce.

The also businesswoman and the singer they got married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, and they had four children. What deteriorated his marriage was that in 2020, with the campaign for the US presidency, the interpreter made sensitive statements.

Comments such as that he thought to tell Kim Kardashian to abort her first daughter, as well as problems with the famous family, led to a situation that could not be reversed, despite the fact that Kanye West had the illusion of avoiding separation.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The actress Jennifer Lopez and the athlete Alex Rodriguez They formed one of the most iconic couples in the entertainment world since March 2017, when the comments about a relationship between the two began.

Everything was confirmed when in May 2017 they attended together the New York Met Gala. Since then, a history of years has been written in which 2018 was an essential year, as they bought an apartment together in one of the most exclusive buildings in the Big Apple.

Even the daughters of ARod and those of the Bronx Diva They went on a trip with the couple and on their social networks they shared their vacations and other moments together.

At the beginning of March 2019 it seemed that the relationship was going perfectly, when the former baseball player gave him a engagement ring to JLo. He said yes, which is why people were shocked in 2020 when the comments about a split started.

In April 2021 it was that they separated and the wedding was canceled, although they remained as friends and decided to lean on their future projects.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

The Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. Photo: Instagram

The forum of Deep water let Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck met in 2019. The friendship continued and in April 2020 the Cuban-Spanish actress confirmed on social networks that she was dating the actor from films such as Daredevil Y Batman v superman.

The arrival of the actress from Between knives and secrets to the life of the actor meant a lot to the people around him, because even his ex-partner, Jennifer garner, said she was happy that the Hollywood star had her by his side, after her addiction to alcohol.

Their age difference, their differences in plans to start a family, as well as ideas about their future deteriorated the relationship between the two, sources told People. They separated in January 2021.

Later, in mid-June, it was confirmed that Ben Affleck returned with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez to give his love a second chance. Let’s remember that the couple got engaged in 2002.

Adamari López and Toni Costa

A 10 year history came to an end in the middle of the year when the tv presenter Adamari López and the choreographer Toni Costa they separated for the welfare of their family.

The actress also said that they decided to separate because of the respect she has for her six-year-old daughter, Alaïa, because she needs the best of both.

“We do not know the future, what I can tell you is that I am a strong, brave woman, although I have my moments of difficulty,” said the TV star.

The dancer commented through his social networks that during the 10 years they lived incredible and unforgettable moments, especially when their wish to become parents was fulfilled.

Adamari López and Toni Costa met in 2011 when they participated in the reality show of dance Look who is dancingby Univision.

Alfonso Herrera and Diana Vázquez

Alfonso Herrera and Diana Vázquez are the parents of two children: Daniel and Nicolás. Photo: Instagram

The relationship between Alfonso Herrera and Diana Vázquez lasted five years, who together already had a family and seemed one of the strongest couples in Mexican entertainment.

The former RBD said in a statement that he rarely likes to talk about his private life, but out of respect for his followers, he decided to reveal that he and the architect parted ways in December 2021. Even after the information was released, he decided to delete the publication.

The also actor of The dance of 41 Y The chosen one commented that both decided to finish in good condition and are still friends, besides that there is an important affection and respect, in addition to being allies in the formation of their children.

Regarding her experience being parents, she highlighted the way in which she is an exceptional mother, as well as “a strong woman and has a huge heart”, as both of them always had the thought of being an example for Daniel and Nicolás.

Alfonso Herrera and Diana Vázquez started dating in 2015 and a year later, in September 2016, his first son, Daniel, arrived; in 2020 their second little one was born.

Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera

Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera they formed one of the most iconic couples on Mexican television. Their youth, the joy they shared in their networks, their mutual support at work he compared himself to the relationship his characters had in soap operas.

It was in 2015 that they met while posing for the cover of an American magazine, but they grew closer when filming. Passion and Power (2015) and later Daughters of the moon (2018).

In that year both stars ended their respective relationships. The actor was away from the screen until he was summoned to be in Overcome fear (2020) and in the middle of the pandemic he was chosen by Nacho Sada to star Want it all (2020), with Michelle Renaud.

The couple brought their love from television to reality and even the actress’s son was on his travels and the Ecuadorian became an important person for him.

But their story began to unravel in late January 2021, when they parted ways. At the time there were comments of infidelity on the part of both, but they denied it and gave each other praise.

Maite Perroni and Koko Stambuk / Andrés Tovar and Claudia Martín

Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar confirmed in October that they made the decision to start a relationship after a 20-year friendship, this after both ended their relationships in 2021.

The former member had a dating of seven years with Chilean musician Koko Stambuk. They met in 2013 when they recorded an album and since then they began dating and, subsequently, a relationship that officially ended last May.

The star of Dark desire Y The set of keys She said that she had been separated from the interpreter for months, only that she had not made it known because she is discreet and “I’m not sharing those things, they are very personal processes, “he said in the podcast Doubts are given away.

The producer Andrés Tovar and the actress Claudia Martin they were married in November 2019 in Oaxaca. The relationship was apparently going well, although in mid-August it was revealed that the two signed a divorce.

The controversy was when it was pointed out that Andrés Tovar and Maite Perroni were unfaithful to their partners, but when they confirmed their courtship, they said that things did not happen as they were told and that when you are in a duel to end a romantic relationship, was that they gave themselves an opportunity to discover themselves from another place.