Camila Cabello announces that she leaves social networks temporarily

Camila Cabello has announced that she needs to “detoxify” her mobile. A decision that she has made public herself after a few very intense weeks as a result of her break with fellow artist Shawn Mendes, with whom she had been dating for two years. Although the singer had been very active in her profiles in recent days, sharing images while practicing sports, with her family or reading, Camila Cabello has followed the example of others influencers – like Dulceida in our country – and has decided to withdraw for a time from public life to focus on his own well-being after a time marked by personal changes.

“I’m going to do a little net detox until the new year. Just I want to spend a little less time with my mobile this week. I love you, “Camila Cabello explained to her almost 60 million followers, before they noticed her absence on such important dates as New Year’s Eve.

The interpreter of Don’t go yet He already explained after his separation from the Canadian singer that one of the main reasons for the breakup had been the anxiety he suffers, a problem that Camila Cabello has already spoken about on more than one occasion and that she has sometimes related to the use of digital platforms. In fact, this same summer the artist had to face countless messages criticizing her weight gain after she was photographed doing sports outdoors wearing a top with which she showed her abdomen. Although she faced criticism with a video that quickly went viral, the protagonist of Cinderella He has admitted that he has needed therapy to learn how to deal with it. A problem now joined by a huge amount of comments about her courtship with Shawn Mendes, including some that question the authenticity of their relationship, and that have led the singer to “disappear” for some time from the online world.

For now Camila Cabello is enjoying the Christmas holidays in the company of her family, as she herself taught in a video that she compiled from her landing in Miami, to times of home dances or enjoying the company of her pets. A break that comes after the singer explained in the program Time to talk that he had been working non-stop from the age of 15 to the 24 that he has today.

