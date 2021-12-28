‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will leave Cruz Azul for soccer in Saudi Arabia

The Uruguayan forward will leave La Maquina after multiple encounters with the board and will accept the offer of Arab football, the best in terms of economic factor for the club and the player

MEXICO.-Jonathan Rodriguez He already has the “Little Head” on Saudi Arabia.

Multiple sources confirmed ESPN that the Uruguayan forward and his representative are finalizing the terms of the transfer to the club Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia FC, thus ending a long novel in which the “Cabecita” Rodríguez pressured Cruz Azul several times with leaving the team during 2020 and 2021, which is why the celestial board chose to sell it in this winter market to recover a part of the investment that the club made in December 2018, when it bought it from Santos Laguna for 10 million dollars.

It only remains for Al-Nassr and La Maquina to agree on the payment terms of between 6 and 6.5 million dollars for the striker. Imago7

The Arab club’s offer is between $ 6 million and $ 6.5 million for 100 percent of the international pass for the 28-year-old forward, who has one year left on his contract with Blue Cross and whose differences with the directive are now practically irreconcilable.

“He already has his head in another team. He still has a year left on his contract and beyond the fact that he asked to leave several times, at some point he proposed to renew in Blue Cross for 2 million dollars a year in salary, which are amounts that cannot be accepted at the institution ”, he confided to ESPN a source with knowledge of the negotiation.

The handover of Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul to Al-Nassr FC of the First Division of Saudi Arabia It will be made official as soon as the payment conditions from the Arab club to the Mexican are agreed, that is, in the next few hours, which is why the footballer received permission from the cement board to no longer play this Tuesday in the friendly against Puebla at the High Performance Center (CAR).

ESPN could learn that there was also on the table an offer of 4.5 million dollars from LAFC to buy the pass from Jonathan Rodriguez, but beyond the fact that the Uruguayan player’s family liked the idea of ​​living in Los Angeles, he himself “Cabecita” He decided to accept the offer of Arab football because he will earn more than 2 million dollars a year, 50 percent more than what he earned with La Maquina, of which he was the highest paid player in the squad with a salary of 1.4 million dollars a year .