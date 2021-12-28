BTS and Billie Eilish together? A new track from their collaboration

When does the BTS and Billie Eilish collaboration debut? The Bad Guy singer has surprised her fandom and ARMY with her recent statements. This is what is known so far.

This 2021, Bts has collaborated with one of the most important and historical bands in the industry, My Universe with Coldplay is a song recognized and loved by fans, not only with reproductions on musical platforms but also with awards.

Perhaps by 2022, the members of the band of K-pop prepare a new surprise for ARMY, a song next to Billie eilish?, she is more than ready to share her talents. : 0

Recently, Billie eilish He made some presentations in important television programs, upon arrival at one of the locations to carry out his activities, a reporter asked him:

Would you consider collaborating with BTS?

At first, the interpreter of Happier Than Ever He did not listen to the question, in the second attempt of the reporter he was successful and then she replied:

Oh yeah, I love BTS.

The clip reached the Internet and thanks to the emotion of the members of both fandoms, it circulated on social networks along with their opinion about how epic it would be. collaboration by Bangtan Sonyeondan and Billie Eilish. How does this sound to you?

It is still too early to talk about a date of launch for the collaboration of the K-Pop band and the singer from Los Angeles, but remember that in these cases it is better to be patient, since the updates come as a surprise. Could it be that the collaboration of Bts with Billie eilish be the most sensational of 2022?

