Britney Spears says she is not prepared to return to the music industry, calls it terrifying

Reuters.- Britney Spears said she is not yet ready to make music again after 13 years under a guardianship that took control of his personal and business affairs and that it left her scared about running the entertainment industry.

Spears, 40, who was released from her father’s 2008 injunction last month, said in a lengthy Instagram post that she wanted to “push me a little bit more and do things that scare me, but not too much” in 2022. .

“I suppose it seems strange to most that I no longer make music. (…) People have no idea of ​​the horrible things that have been done to me personally and after what i’ve been through, i’m terrified of people and the industry!!! ”wrote Spears, who last performed in public in October 2018.

“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a sense, when it really only benefits my family by ignoring my real job. It’s as if I had unconsciously let them win, “added the” Toxic “interpreter.

Spears, who is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, He complained earlier this year to the judge in charge of his guardianship case that he found his father Jamie Spears controlling, who was in charge of his career.

Jamie Spears was removed as curator in September. She has said that her only goal was to help her daughter rehabilitate her career after she suffered a mental breakdown in 2007 and that she always acted in her best interest.

