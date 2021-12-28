Britney Spears forced to talk about her courtship with Justin Timberlake

Millennium Digital

A few weeks ago Britney Spears regained her freedom after a judge terminated the guardianship with which the singer lived for 13 years. Now that the interpreter of Sometimes He is in control of his life, he spoke about the controversial courtship she had with Justin Timberlake.

A few months ago, After the premiere of a Britney Spears documentary, it was learned that the singer had a courtship very stormy with Justin Timberlake, who due to criticism against him apologized to his ex-girlfriend.

Now, Britney Spears once again spoke about Justin Timberlake in a post she made on Instagram, which he deleted a short time later. In the description of the image, pop princess She mentioned that she was forced to give an interview to Diane Sawyer to talk about Justin Timberlake.

The singer gave said interview in 2003 for ABC and assured that her father forced her to say that she was very vulnerable after the break with Justin Timberlake. Britney also pointed out that Diane Sawyer manipulated the talk to make the celebrity the culprit. of his separation with the former member of N´Sync.

“I didn’t share with anyone when I went through this breakup, I was in shock. Horrifying that my dad and three men showed up at my door when I could barely speak, two days later they put Diana Sawyer in my living room, forced me to speak. I was a baby, I was almost 22 years old and I didn’t understand, but now I know ”.

The Toxic interpreter explained that she had not been notified that the interview would take place and that the presenter came home without warning. On the other hand, he said that Diane hinted that Britney she was a shopaholic.

“My manager put that woman in my house and made me talk to her on national television, and asked me if I had a problem with shopping.”

Pjg