Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston spent Christmas together in an intimate gathering

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together. The actors spent Christmas with great friends at a party that both organized on December 25. This was revealed by OK Magazine. As expected, the news caused a stir in social networks by the followers of both actors who dream of seeing it together again.

The aforementioned magazine assured that it would not be their first reunion, since they have shared together in other meetings held in recent months. In addition to celebrating Christmas Eve, there was a very special activity: tree trimming.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the most mediatic couple in the 2000s, they even got married, but the relationship ended in 2005 because the actor started an affair with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together

“In these events both Aniston and Pitt have a really good time, they are always very fun meetings “, ensures the publication, thus reiterating that the actors frequently get together to carry out some activity.

In the middle of the pandemic, both had a group conversation on the Zoom platform, along with other actors, where they shared the reading of a scene.

Fans dream of the reconciliation of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Pitt and Aniston, after a long time, were in contact again fifteen years later and each time they crossed paths they gave rise to rumors about a possible return as a couple.