Boxing: Roberto Durn and the day Sylvester Stallone proved his ferocity

Robert Durn He forged his career as a professional boxer with toughness and ferocity. The legend won the nickname ‘Hands of Stone’, As his own trainer Ray Arcel described it: he was someone without a heart, who had no mercy.

The Panamanian boxer I didn’t even ‘forgive’ Sylvester Stallone when the two got together to film Rocky II. Whoever was one of the ‘Four Kings’ came to the famous actor’s call to help him in the boxing scenes for his new film.

On one occasion, ‘Hands of Stone’ landed a series of devastating blows at the Hollywood star, when Stallone had asked him to avoid hitting him in the face so he wouldn’t mark his face, thinking about filming. In a 2014 TMZ interview, ‘Sly’ clarified that He would not spar with Bernard Hopkins because he had “learned his lesson from Durn.”

Recalling his days as a boxer in his autobiography titled ‘I am Duran’, he wrote: “I was Mike Tyson before Mike Tyson came along. The wrestlers looked at me and shit their pants. Leonard would be no different. “

The Panamanian added: “Americans were beginning to realize that they had never encountered something like me before: a haunting and deadly being with jet-black hair, dark eyes, and bad intentions. ‘El Diablo’, they called me ‘El Diablo’.

