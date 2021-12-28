‘Black Panther 2’ and ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’ are the most anticipated films of 2022 according to Fandango

We are closing a year that has been more disappointing for the box office than expected at first, but it is a good time to look optimistically to 2022. According to a survey of more than 6,000 viewers on the US ticketing website Fandango, next year will be loaded with blockbuster blockbusters.

Via Deadline we read the lists of the most anticipated films of next year by the public according to this survey, and to no one’s surprise they are full of superheroes. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ would be the film most anticipated by those surveyed, followed by the animated film ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, ‘The Batman’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. As a curiosity, Tom Cruise stars in the two productions that close the list: the delayed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission Impossible 7’ that we should have seen this year.

– ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (November 11)

– ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’ (October 7)

– ‘The Batman’ (March 4)

– ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (July 8)

– ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (June 10)

– ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ (May 6)

– ‘Avatar 2’ (December 16)

– ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ (December 16)

– ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (May 27)

– ‘Mission Impossible 7’ (September 30)

As for the most anticipated film, it should be noted that its filming is currently at a standstill. The sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has encountered several unforeseen events throughout its development, starting with the tragic death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman., who played T’Challa in the Disney-distributed franchise. But the current stoppage is due to an injury that Letitia Wright (who plays T’Challa’s sister, Shuri) suffered while filming a scene. Recording is expected to resume in January for its premiere scheduled for November, if nothing happens (such as a new controversy starring Wright herself, who has launched some anti-vaccine messages throughout the year on her networks. social).

Long-awaited horror and animation

Apart from the list of most anticipated “blockbusters” that we can see above, Fandango has published other lists, such as the one of the most anticipated action or adventure films not starring superheroes, in which ‘Uncharted’ joins’ Jurassic World 3 ‘, James Cameron’s return to Pandora, the sequel to’ Top Gun. Idols of the Air ‘and the seventh installment of the spy Ethan Hunt.

The list of most anticipated animated or family films is made up of the ‘Toy Story’ spin-off ‘Lightyear’, ‘Minions: Gru’s Origin’, ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ and’ Sonic: The Movie 2 ‘. On the other hand, the most anticipated horror films are ‘Halloween Ends’, ‘Scream’, ‘Nope’ by Jordan Peele, the prequel to ‘The Orphan’ ‘Orphan: First Kill’ and ‘The Black Phone’ by Scott Derrickson. The Peele and Derrickson tapes are the only original titles, not sequels or remakes or spin-offs, that we can find in all the listings..

Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Natalie Portman, Zoe Saldana and Elizabeth Olsen are the actors whose performances viewers most expect to see again in ‘Thor 4’, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘Avatar 2’, while the list of new interpretations It is filled with Robert Pattinson (‘The Batman’), Dwayne Johnson (‘Black Adam’), Christian Bale (‘Thor 4’), Issa Rae (‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’) and Zoë Kravitz (‘The Batman’ ).