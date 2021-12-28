Billie Eilish is already working on her third album

Singer Billie eilish He is already working on his third album, just a few months after the publication of Happier than ever, his second album. He has been the brother and main producer of the interpreter, Finneas O’Connell, who released the news in conversation with the magazine Rolling stone.

“I think we have a lot to say. We have cast the net in the ocean and for now we are pulling out small pieces. But when we’ve explored all of that thoroughly, we’ll find the treasure and we’ll have our album. We are very excited about it, ”Finneas told the publication.

Despite the good reviews received by Happier than ever and the enthusiastic reception that the public gave it in its first weeks on the market, the truth is that currently the album has been clearly overshadowed by the latest releases of other heavyweights in the industry, such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and above all Adele, so it is understandable that Billie and her brother are already lubricating the machinery to continue producing new music.

However, Finneas has rejected the possibility of releasing new record material with his famous sister in 2022, which is when the world tour will begin with which the pop star will give new life to the songs of Happier Than Ever, an album that still has a lot to offer, and that will surely gain more popularity thanks to its live performances.

