Benicio Del Toro renews his commitment to El Yunque

“My time is for Yuquiyú.” It says so filmmaker María Falcón that the award-winning Puerto Rican actor Benicio, the bull he replied when he told him about the new movie he was preparing for the renewed Portal of El Yunque.

The Oscar and Goya winner, among many other seventh art awards, had already lent his voice for the short film that has been exhibited since 2009 in this venue that welcomes visitors to the National Forest. However, the damage suffered in the facility, as well as in the forest, before the onslaught of the Hurricane Maria, in 2017 they made it necessary to make a new film.

“After Hurricane María, El Portal de El Yunque suffered dramatically. Work had already been done on a remodel before the hurricane, but after Maria a rebuild was needed. That required making a new movie for the portal. I went to Benicio and without hesitation he agreed to collaborate again. He came to spend Christmas and took the opportunity to record ”, explains Falcón, winner of dozens of emmy awards, among other recognitions, for his extensive production of television programs related to the knowledge and protection of the natural resources of Puerto Rico.

“Benicio worked on the English version of the film, but he also wanted to participate in the Spanish version, whose main voice is the actress Cordelia gonzalez”, Explains the filmmaker.

“The purpose of the film is to prepare the visitor to see the forest with a little more understanding of how it works, its ecosystems and its historical background,” adds Falcón, who has been working as a volunteer in the National Forest for more than 25 years. which highlights the new approach that is being given to the relationship of the federal government that manages the forest, with the municipalities and surrounding communities.

“There is a new forest management plan, because El Yunque is seen as a region that benefits the eight surrounding municipalities, and the community leaders of those municipalities and communities have a voice in what is done in El Yunque and its surroundings. It is a unique approach when it comes to national forests that are managed by the federal government. The forest is managed according to the needs of the neighboring communities so that they have benefits in terms of developing ecotourism projects, always ensuring the well-being of the forest. I always say that this is my national forest, it is also my backyard. I have volunteered with the forest watchers for the past 25 years and understand that it is we Puerto Ricans who have to tell the story of El Yunque “Falcón concluded.

More about Benicio

Recently the specialized publication in the entertainment industry, Deadline, published exclusively that Benicio Del Toro entered into a partnership with the firm Exile Content Studio, which specializes in developing audiovisual projects whose theme revolves around Latino culture. The agreement between the Puerto Rican actor and Exile will be aimed precisely at supporting talent in Latin America and the Latin market in the United States that are developing projects in both English and Spanish. Del Toro has joined the company’s advisory board in what is the first time he has entered into this type of agreement with a production company.

“I am very excited about the idea of ​​giving visibility to voices and stories that are underrepresented. I am impressed with the vision of the company, so I want to bring our stories to a global audience, “Del Toro told Deadline.

Among Exile’s most recent projects are the series “Todo va a esta bien,” a co-production with Netflix, starring with Diego Luna at the head of production; the HBO docuseries “A real dream”, about the Real Madrid women’s team. On the other hand, the company is in partnership with Cuban artists Bea Luengo and Yotuel Romero to develop the documentary “Patria y Vida” based on the song of the same title that obtained two Latin Grammy this year.

As for Del Toro, whose most recent appearance on the big screen was in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” he will soon be seen on Netflix in the action drama “Reptile,” alongside Justin timberlake; and in theaters in the comedy “All-Star Weekend,” in which he stars alongside Jamie foxx, Robert Downey Jr. , Gerard butler Y Eva Longoria.