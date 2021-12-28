Benfica rescinded contract with DT after ‘mutiny’ of the players

The luso Jorge Jesus and the Benfica They have reached an agreement for the termination of the coach’s contract, after a few days in which the relationship between the coach and the rest of the squad was complicated.

In a note sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) of Portugal, since the club is a public limited company, the Benfica has made the contract termination public. On the morning of this Tuesday the training scheduled in Seixal (Benfica’s facilities south of Lisbon) was postponed until the afternoon.

The Portuguese sports media explained that Jorge Jesus tried to remove the veteran player from the squad today Pizzi and, apparently, the rest of the footballers would have opposed the coach’s measure, a fact that would have filled the difficult situation.

This was followed by a meeting between the president Rui Costa and the technician, who has concluded the agreement for the termination of the contract, which was valid until June 2022.

According to the club, Nélson Veríssimo, coach of Benfica B, will take charge of the first team, which will face Porto on Saturday, in one of the most anticipated classics of the season.

After the meeting between the technician and the president, Jorge Jesus He told reporters that “this project came to an end”, since, as he indicated, it arrived (in the summer of 2020) “thinking it was a solution and not a problem.”

For its part, Rui Costa publicly thanked “the dedication of Jorge Jesus“and wished” the best “to both him and his coaching staff.

The Benfica, rated for Eighths of the Champions League, is third in the League 4 points behind Porto Y Sporting.

In the last 15 days, the “benfiquista” fans showed from the stands their disagreement with the coach who, in addition, had held meetings with the leaders of the Flamengo, the vice president Marcos Braz and the club’s executive director, Bruno Spindel.

Jorge Jesus won with him Flamengo the Brazilian league and the Libertadores Cup in 2019, but after the meeting in Lisbon he would not have reached any agreement with the Brazilian club.

