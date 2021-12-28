Banco Azteca, BBVA and Santander among the banks rejected by the Condusef

The evaluation was made during 2020 with revolving credit cards, that is, with those where the user uses the credit and makes payments, releasing the credit line.

“The supervision process in terms of transparency consists of verifying that the documents and information used by the Financial Institutions with the users, prior to contracting and during the life of the loan, comply with the applicable regulations,” said Condusef.

The body, chaired by Oscar Rosado, stressed that the five aforementioned banks failed to comply with the information in the contract, such as not indicating the amount and calculation of the commissions, the banks do not indicate where they can be consulted.

The five banks also did not indicate to the client the decrease in credit lines, nor the CAT that will be charged to clients. Information on interest rates in nominal and annual terms is also omitted. The Condusef detected that, in the account statement, the banks do not indicate the minimum payment plus the required part of the promotions.

Banco Azteca obtained a rating of 5.2; BBVA 5.1; Mifel Bank 4.8; Santander 4.3; Citibanamex 4 while institutions such as American Express, Banca Afirme, BanBajío, Banorte, Banregio, HSBC, Scotiabank and BanCoppel achieved a rating of 10.

Invex had a rating of 9.4 and Sofom Inbursa 8.8.