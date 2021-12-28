At risk, thousands of passers-by without insurance

Much of the past two years has been surreal for the staff at Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe, a federally qualified health center in El Paso.

Apparently overnight, the women’s health center turned into a coronavirus unit. They started offering Covid-19 testing and then as soon as they could, vaccine modules. They have made public service announcements and gone door to door, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

But despite the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, some things came as no surprise, like how much it affected its low-income and uninsured clients.

“This area has been suffering for a long time,” said spokeswoman Estela Reyes-López. “We are not getting the funding we need. We don’t have the medical providers we need. The situation with the coronavirus simply aggravated things that were already happening. ”

La Fe primarily serves low-income and uninsured Texans, and has seen first-hand the disparate impact the pandemic has had on the most vulnerable communities. Many work part-hours, performing tasks with direct contact with the public that do not allow them to wait in line for Covid-19 tests or take time off to self-quarantine.

Others have chronic health conditions that go untreated, making them more susceptible to severe cases of the disease. Nationally, the uninsured have lagged behind in vaccination rates.

And now, with a new wave of Covid-19 threatening to crash off the shores of Texas, La Fe staff are preparing once again to hit these same communities harder.

“The biggest crisis we have among the uninsured right now is confusion about the cost of getting tested and where you can get tested,” said La Fe community health administrator Jorge Salazar. “And then vaccines, which cost nothing, but when people are not used to that, they still hesitate.”

Medical vulnerabilities

Many questions remain about omicron, the highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus, but health care experts say preparedness has proven to be key to how a community copes with the disease. And many low-income, uninsured Texans may have a shortage of preparedness after decades of being without medical services.

In 2019, more than 18 percent of Texans were uninsured, the highest rate in the country and more than double the national average. Texas is one of 12 states that chose not to expand access to Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

In El Paso County, where La Fe is based, about a quarter of adults under the age of 65 do not have health insurance. Salazar said this means the area was already lagging behind when the pandemic hit.

“The problem is the historical lack of health insurance, not just the lack of health insurance now,” Salazar said. “They have not been able to go to preventive care or maintain their health.”

Salazar said that clients of the health center are often dealing with chronic or untreated health conditions that compromise their immune systems and make them more vulnerable to contracting a severe case of Covid-19. This insufficient treatment may have been exacerbated during the pandemic, he said, as many people avoided or were unable to receive treatment in emergency rooms, which may be an entry point into the health care system for uninsured patients.

It’s a similar story to the one in the Rio Grande Valley, which, like El Paso, has one of the lowest health insurance rates in the state.

“There are a lot of people here who have comorbidities like undiagnosed or untreated diabetes, for example,” said Michael Dobbs, vice dean for clinical affairs and medical director at the University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley. “Their immune systems may not work as well. They are more prone to infections. Therefore, being in the hospital for a long time with a ventilator is very dangerous for these patients ”.

The perfect Storm

With the Christmas season and the omicron on the rise, many Texans are struggling to get tested for Covid-19. But that will also be more difficult for low-income, uninsured Texans, many of whom will not be able to afford expensive home kits or wait in long lines at free testing sites.

“In the beginning, there was a lot more access to public access testing centers, free of charge,” said Brian Sasser, communications director for the Episcopal Health Foundation. “Obviously, that was beneficial for everyone, especially those without insurance.”

But if the tests require paying out of pocket or visiting a doctor, Sasser said, many uninsured simply won’t get tested. That’s particularly true for people who work jobs that don’t offer paid or secure time off.

“It’s one of those booster loops where it’s harder to get tested, and there’s also less incentive to get tested, because if you find out you’re positive, you don’t get paid for the work,” he said.

“The bottom line is that people are at risk … and could potentially put other people at risk. Everything becomes the perfect storm ”.

Sasser hopes the pandemic has underscored the fragility of a health insurance system that is linked to employment and often only full-time professional work. By May 2020, just two months after the pandemic, more than 650,000 Texans were estimated to have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance.

Lagged vaccination rates

One of the most pressing questions for healthcare workers right now is how effective are Covid-19 vaccines against the omicron strain and how to get more vaccines and boosters in the community.

In El Paso County, 65 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, about 10 percentage points higher than in the state. Salazar, from La Fe, said that getting those vaccines in the arms has required a lot of work.

“The most important part is the approach: knocking on doors, letting people know that we are there, letting people know that we are not demanding insurance and not even demanding more paperwork than identification so that we can vaccinate everyone,” He said.

The coronavirus vaccines and booster shots are free, regardless of whether the patient has insurance. Texas doesn’t track the insurance status of vaccinated people, but a national survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation in September found that uninsured adults lagged far behind on vaccinations.

Healthcare workers caring for uninsured patients say they hear concerns about hidden costs, such as side effects that would require medical attention. Or, they worry, the uninsured may not have trusted medical professionals they can turn to for advice.

And in border communities like El Paso, Salazar said, they are fighting a growing wave of distrust of the government. He said Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump have stoked fears about immigration enforcement in predominantly Latino communities.

“Then all of a sudden, they say we have to get vaccinated, and we’re starting to see some of these ghosts of past lack of confidence appear,” he said.

“Put yourself in the shoes of the immigrant who is a front-line worker who cannot speak the language, who lives in a neighborhood, who has to work to survive and, at the same time, may have someone at home who does not. ”.

Salazar said these personal circumstances, plus mounting rhetoric and anti-immigration law enforcement, are a “volatile combination” of forces that discourage people from the area from seeking public services, including vaccinations.

This fear is not limited to the border. In other parts of the state, African American leaders have mobilized to address vaccine concerns that stem from mistrust of government and health care systems that are often adversaries of African American patients. There were also early concerns that the African American and Hispanic communities were not getting equal access to vaccination sites.

While Hispanics are now vaccinated at slightly higher rates than whites in Texas, African Americans continue to have the lowest vaccination rates in the state.