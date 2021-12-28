Ariana Grande sings “Just Look Up”, a key theme in “Don’t Look Up”

In “Don’t Look Up” there is a scene in which pop star Riley Bina, played by Ariana Grande, gives the last concert before the imminent impact of a comet the size of Everest with the Earth. There she interprets “Just Look Up”, a song that at first seems like a love song, in which she and her partner DJ Chello (Kid Cudi) talk about their problems, and which becomes a cry for help.

Nicholas Britell, the composer, made a melody on piano and brought that to Ariana. “I had the idea that if ‘Just Look Up’ was a melody, what would it sound like? So it has this growing quality. Then in my first studio session with Ari, I played the chords and 30 seconds later she was on. the booth just improvising because we had no lyrics at the time, and we basically had the song in there. It was crazy. She has such a deep musical sensitivity and an ease, not to mention the

incredible musicality of his voice. What was really remarkable to me was the immediacy of his ability to capture the feeling of the song and execute it. “

Ariana improvised a line during the original take. “I thought Nick would take little snippets of the idea, but he actually ended up using almost the entire first take. I was so surprised and excited that he liked her so much! ‘They’re about to die soon, everyone!’ It was from that original take. Everything else came from that line, which I find so funny. “

Finally, Taura Stinson finished outlining the lyrics. And the cherry on the cake was DJ Chello’s character verse.

Here you can listen to the song and follow the lyrics: