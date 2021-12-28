April Fools’ Day: the funniest and easiest April Fools to do at home

This Tuesday December 28 is celebrated in much of the western world the Day of the Holy Innocents. Although the holiday has a somewhat obscure biblical origin, nowadays it is often used to make jokes -some heavy and others not so much- to friends and family. Next, we show you some that you can carry out at home to laugh with your loved ones.

Fake news

In these times of post-truth and abundant false news, a foolproof joke has to do with what you can share on your social networks and then comment on your family. Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Barcelona? Is Brad Pitt back with Jennifer Aniston? Is a meteorite approaching the earth? Everything can work!

“I’m pregnant”

This has no loss. If you are a woman and you are of childbearing age, you can always perform this joke on your partner. Warning: there is a possibility that your partner’s reaction is not exactly what you expected, but that is a risk that you should be willing to take.

Swap sugar for salt

A classic, right? The recommendation is to do it at breakfast, when generally everyone has a drink such as tea or coffee, which most usually drink with sugar. The ideal is to be there with the victim: the gesture of disgust is priceless.

Change the clock and cell hours

This is a bit more difficult, because you will need to know the PIN or pattern of the mobile phone. However, if you do, it is a very good “fool”. We recommend advancing the schedule, since it is preferable to have your victim arrive at the destination earlier than later. The idea is that they are not jokes that can spoil the day. Or not so much. The clock thing is simpler.