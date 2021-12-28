Apple prepares the iPhone of 2022 that will work only with eSIM

IPhones from 2022 will not have a SIM card slot, reports MacRumors. The elimination of the SIM to be imminent, and instead the new Apple smartphones will only use eSIM.

MacRumors explains that an anonymous informant has shared with them that Apple has recommended the main US carriers prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The report is supported by a document of apparent official origin that describes the initiative, although it does not specifically mention Apple or the iPhone.

As part of the transition, some US carriers will reportedly begin offering select iPhone 13 models without nanoSIM in the box, as of the second quarter of 2022.

Currently several iPhone 13 models no longer include a SIM card in the box and allows the activation of an eSIM from the configuration process. However, completely removing the SIM slot is something else entirely and opens the door for change for 2022.





In fact, what is striking is the time period of September 2022 that Apple mentions in its initiative, as it leads to think that maybe it will completely remove the SIM tray in the iPhone 14 of 2022. But nevertheless, MacRumors mentions this is still a very uncertain detail.

In fact, the first rumors of the elimination of the SIM slot pointed to the iPhone 15 of 2023, so this new information speeds up the whole process, if it turns out to be true.

Finally, broadly speaking, an eSIM is a virtual SIM card that provides devices with the same telecommunications services, but internally and without the possibility of removing it. Currently not all operators in the world offer it, and in the case of Mexico both Telcel and AT&T offer it, but only for selected smartphones.