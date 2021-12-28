Antoine Griezmann celebrates 100 games with Barcelona

Spain.- (EFE). Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann played 100 games against Real Sociedad as a Barça player, a figure that, in his words, makes him “proud and very happy” for playing so many games in a short time, and points out that he hopes to play another hundred encounters with the ‘cules’.

Hopefully I can reach 100 more and continue to make history with this club, giving it my all both on and off the pitch. I try to help my teammates as much as possible in attack and defense and enjoy, “he said.

“For me it is a dream to be a footballer, to be a professional, to be able to enjoy football and ball. I keep every game and all the goals, assists and work, which for me is the most important thing. And to be able to share a dressing room with them. mates”.

Griezmann assured this Wednesday that, after a “good preseason”, the team has a suitable physical tone to face a “complicated” game like next Saturday at San Mamés, a field that tends to get difficult for the ‘Blaugranas’.

We had a very good preseason. We are having that physique that allows us to work together, either on top or on defense. It always helps to be more confident and give everything on the field. Now we have a nice game in San Mamés, which will also be difficult, “the Frenchman analyzed.

In a statement given to the Barcelona media, Griezmann emphasized the importance of “winning away from home”, after making “a good game” in the victorious league debut at the Camp Nou against Real Sociedad (4-2), which it also marked the first meeting of the post-Messi era.

It was important to start winning at home and with our fans, who have not seen them for a long time, “explained the forward, before wishing that” soon the field could be full, “said the French national team.

