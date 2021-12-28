Angelina Jolie teaches shopping elegance in a total black look – New Woman

The last decades, Angelina Jolie not only has she managed to establish herself as one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood with countless unforgettable performances on the big screen.

The star has also grown into an exemplary mother of six and has built an unblemished reputation as Fashion Icon both on the red carpet and in his daily life.

With timeless looks comprised of must-see basics in a neutral palette, the actress has proven to be a true master in dressing with panache at age 40.

In one of her last outings, the interpreter followed her stylistic norms by betting on a classic and elegant outfit that looks good on all stages: the outfit total black.

Angelina Jolie conquers the street style in a look in black

During the morning of December 24, the actress from Eternals was caught exuding elegance while doing some shopping alone in West hollywood; reported Daily Mail.

As he got hold of some presents in Maxfield, the 46-year-old famous caught all eyes looking like a vision dressed in black from head to toe.

The actress’s outfit for the last minute outing in the middle of Christmas eve was starring an elegant classic maxi coat and a flowing barely visible maxi dress.

Jolie appealed again for the infallible less is more by correctly complementing the garments only with a luxurious leather bag and a pair stilettos on end.

Likewise, minimalism was also evidenced in his beauty look, wearing a soft makeup that subtly highlighted her eyes and leaving her Apollonian brown hair delicately loose.

Finally, he finished the attire with a mask to match your outfit with which it was protected from a possible contagion with any of the variants of covid-19.

During departure, Angelina Jolie She achieved her mission as she was photographed leaving the luxury boutique with a bag full of presents.

In this way, the luminaire reaffirmed itself as style benchmark for women over 40 and, at the same time, as an inspiration when it comes to dressing elegantly for a day of shopping.

As for how he spent Christmas after winning his last legal battle for custody of his minor children with Brad Pitt, yet there are no reports about it.