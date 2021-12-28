Analysts say 2022 will be “defined by agility and cost efficiency” rather than by the “purity of the blockchain”

The entire cryptocurrency market made great strides towards mass adoption in 2021, and Now that the year is almost complete, analysts are setting their price targets for 2022.

Many analysts supported the price predictions of $ 100,000 (BTC) before the end of 2021 and, although this seems unlikely, Most investors expect the key price level to be addressed before the second quarter of 2022.

Here’s a look at some of the Bitcoin price predictions that analysts are expecting in 2022.

Bitcoin still on track to break above $ 100,000

Analysts have been more reluctant to offer Bitcoin predictions since PlanB’s stock-to-flow model incorrectly predicted a price of $ 98,000 at the end of November, despite the fact that the model had nailed it from August to October.

While some traders are now questioning the validity of the stock-to-flow pricing model, the cryptanalyst and pseudonymous Twitter user @DecodeJar still thinks that BTC will break the $ 100,000 price point in the coming months. According to the analyst, the price could rise to $ 250,000 by the end of 2022.

Top sliding scale model of Bitcoin. 1 / Conservative / early projection: Projection of halving to the top at the same rate: June 7, 22. 2,618 Extension in wave 5: USD 190,233. 2 / Extreme / late projection: Projection from bottom to top at the same rate: December 19, 22. 3.618 Extension in wave 5: USD 251,971. Thread

As shown in the tweet above, DecodeJar thinks that Bitcoin will hit a “conservative price target” of $ 190,233 by June 7, based on the Elliot wave extensions and Fibonacci retracement levels.

In a follow-up tweet, DecodeJar warned that:

“Future price and time projections are only a guide, but combining this range with other indicators as we get closer may allow for a clean exit near the top. I lean toward the more conservative end of the ~ $ 190,000 scale. “

Regulations will arrive in 2022

The vision of the future of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem was addressed by David Lifchitz, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at ExoAlpha, who stated that “Cryptocurrencies will continue to exist in 2022” in the sense that “governments will not ban them.”

However, Lifchitz suggested that they “want to regulate them to keep cryptocurrencies at bay against fiat currencies and also see them as a source of taxable income to replenish their coffers.”

The world needs standards to address risks from crypto and the @FinStbBoard should develop a global regulatory framework to help. Read more about the policies needed in the latest #IMFBlog https://t.co/ZIZ6ggxuIu pic.twitter.com/P0TTSLi8SR – IMF (@IMFNews) December 9, 2021

The world needs rules to deal with the risks of cryptocurrencies and the @FinStbBoard should develop a global regulatory framework to help. Read more about the necessary policies in the latest #IMFBlog

As the DeFi ecosystem continues to grow and develop new capabilities, Lifchitz predicted that banks and insurance companies will be forced to adapt their business models to remain competitive, while “intermediate companies are more at risk from being fired by DeFi.”

As for the frenzy that the NFT space has been, Lifchitz voiced reservations about the sector’s ability to continue its blazing growth pace and addressed some of the deepest concerns regulators may have going forward.

Lifchitz said:

“It has become so fashionable that one cannot help but wonder if they are not being used for money laundering … I know there is a lot of money going around thanks to central banks having to find a home, but the NFTs in 2021 me They are reminiscent of the dot-com era in mid-1998, there is still room for a parabolic price boom, and then a crash. “

Regarding the excitement surrounding the emerging Metaverse, Lifchitz stated that, Although it seems that we are heading towards a future that could resemble the scenes of the movie Ready Player One “in which people take refuge in a virtual world, since their real world is terrible”, our world is still “years away. distance from that. “

Mass adoption is likely to continue

Despite signs of short-term weakness, Loukas Lagoudis, CEO of cryptocurrency and digital asset hedge fund ARK36, “strongly believes that the overall upward trend in the crypto market will continue into 2022.”

Lagoudis suggested that “the sustained adoption of digital assets by institutional investors and their further integration into legacy financial systems will be the main drivers of the growth of the crypto space in the coming year,” as institutions were seen to start favoring “digital assets over gold as a reserve asset” over the course of 2021.

Lagoudis said:

“Additionally, as digital assets have consistently outperformed traditional asset classes, we predict investors will view allocation to digital assets as part of their risk management strategy, especially given the increasingly inflationary economic environment. and declining bond yields. “

According to Jean-Marc Bonnefous, Head of Asset Management at Tellurian ExoAlpha, he suggested that “The trend seems to favor blockchains that are focused on performance, developing dApps and that are somewhat more centralized.”

Bonnefous saithis represents a significant change from the trends of the past that focused more on projects “focused on security, store of value and that are more decentralized, like BTC and even Ether. “

Bonnefous said:

“Basically, the market seems to be betting on business agility and cost efficiency rather than on the purity of the blockchain, a big change from recent years. This winning relative value trade is likely to continue into the next year. “

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

