An indie with very positive reviews is available for free for the next 24 hours

The gifts keep coming for all the players who want them. We say so since the Epic Games Store brought another gift for the entire PC gaming community. This time it’s about Mages of Mystralia.

What happens is that now they are giving free copies of Mages of Mystralia on the Epic Games Store as part of the Christmas promo. In case you don’t know, this is a fantasy adventure where you will have to solve puzzles and fight powerful creatures while raising your magical powers.

“In Mages of MystraliaYou play as Zia, a young girl who discovers that she was born with an innate sense of magic. But unfortunately, magic has been banned, so he will go on a solo journey to try to gain control of his powers. On his way he meets other exiled magicians, discovers runes with magical properties, and learns to combine those runes in millions of different ways to achieve totally new spells, ”says the official game description.

It is worth mentioning that Mages of Mystralia has “very positive” reviews on Steam. Thus, it is clear that it is a game that has satisfied most of the players who have tried it.

An important point is that Mages of Mystralia It is only available for a limited time, as are other gifts from the Epic Games Store. Like other Christmas gifts, Mages of Mystralia It can only be obtained for 24 hours. So, you have until 10:00 AM Mexico City time on December 28 to add it to your collection.

To obtain Mages of Mystralia for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to getMages of Mystralia free?

Click here to go to the page of Mages of Mystralia[ en la Epic Games Store

Da clic en el Botón Obtener en la parte derecha de la pantalla

Te aparecerá una pantalla con la información de la compra

Presiona Realizar Pedido

Puedes ver Mages of Mystralia en acción en el siguiente trailer:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts in the coming days

Do you want more? Don’t worry, the Epic Games Store still has surprises up its sleeve. We say so since there are still 3 days of gifts in the Epic Games Store.

Since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Control, Prey, Shenmue III, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes, Loop Hero and many others.

Now, it is important that you keep in mind that the Epic Games Store has not yet revealed the identity of the next gifts it has prepared. So you have to be patient to know what are the next free games that we can get. At LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout every day to tell you what the new gifts are.

What did you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

