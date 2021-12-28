America’s priority is to physically tune up Jonathan Dos Santos

America hopes to have its new reinforcement ready for its debut at Clausura 2022 on January 7.

America concluded with the physical tests for the beginning of the Closing 2022, in this Monday’s session, they already reported elements such as Bruno Valdez Y Emanuel Aguilera who were not in the exams held on Sunday at the Nido de Coapa.

The next step for the azulcremas is to start with physical and football work, and for this they will work in double session throughout the week to try to get ready as soon as possible for their debut in the contest, when the next 7 of January face the Puebla on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Sources commented to ESPN that one of the priorities for the Americanist coaching staff is to physically fine-tune their reinforcement Jonathan Dos Santos so that he is ready at the start of the tournament, the midfielder has not played an official match since last November 7 when he ended his participation with the LA Galaxy in the MLS. “Jona” worked on her own for the last few weeks, so Santiago Solari he hopes to take it into account for the visit to Puebla, although that will be defined in the coming days and at the moment it has not been defined if he will be able to play against the Poblanos.

America hopes to have Jonathan dos Santos for the match against Puebla for the start of Clausura 2022. Instagram: jona2santos

The same informant commented that the youngest of the siblings Two saints He is very motivated with his arrival in the Americanist team and he has been seen with great enthusiasm during the first days of work alongside his new colleagues, Jonathan is clear that a good performance with the eagles can catapult him back into Mexican team and he wants to play every game, although the coaching staff will measure his physical condition as the days go by.

For its part, Diego Valdes is ready to play with the eagles from the first moment and will seek to win the starting position, the Chilean will have direct competition with Alvaro Fidalgo for the position of hitch in Solari’s scheme although it is not ruled out that the Argentine changes his tactical system to 4-4-2 so that both players have room.

Query here all the news and results of the Eagles of America

The azulcremas will work the entire preseason in Mexico City with work in the morning and in the afternoon, they will have a friendly match next Friday with a rival to be defined. The Americanists would only have this duel before their debut in the next tournament, but they trust the team to arrive in a good way to the match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.