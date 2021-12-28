América and Audax Italiano begin talks by Joaquín Montecinos

Sources commented to ESPN that the representatives of Montecinos, who are the same as Diego Valdés, offered at the wheel of Audax Italiano as an option for the Eagles

MEXICO – The America and the Audax Italiano talks began so that the Chilean winger Joaquin Montecinos become a new player of the Coapa team, and with that, occupy the position that the coach wishes to reinforce Santiago Solari.

ESPN Digital was able to confirm with sources that both directives are in the initial phase of the talks and these are guided by the player’s representative, who is the midfielder’s agent Diego Valdes.

Montecinos played the friendly game between Mexico and Chile, weeks ago. Getty Images

Precisely, these sources revealed that the representatives of Montecinos offered driving as an option for the Eagles, taking advantage of the good relationship they have forged in recent days.

The South American team is willing to open the doors to the footballer when they receive an offer that makes the board happy.

The performance that Montecinos has shown throughout the year has caused him to become a starting player in the Chile selection directed by Martín Lasarte.

Montecinos He just turned 26 this month and his signing must coincide with the departure of another foreigner from the Eagles, since they currently have all their places occupied.

That is why the directive of the America He is still in search of the extreme that Solari asked for, but at the same time they are working to free a place from abroad to register at the wheel that the technician so covets.

The priority is to accommodate Leo Suarez, who does not enter into the team’s plans although they do not close the door to people like Bruno valdez, Federico Viñas or Roger Martinez can leave the institution.

With information from César Caballero