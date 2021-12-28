Altair Jarabo, Paris Hilton and Ariana Grande

For a year and a half people did not have the possibility to see each other and let alone meet, but for love there are no impossibilities and this 2021 was very active uniting the famous, who came to the altar in fairy tale ceremonies or at the they finally paired up with their prince or dream princess.

Let’s start with one of the most fantastic and glamorous weddings of this 2021, that of Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez Y Fernanda Gomez. On May 22, the Guadalajara Cathedral was adorned with the wedding of the boxer and the model, who wore a spectacular Elie Saab Haute Couture dress, which had a cost of more than 150 thousand dollars; At the end of the religious wedding, people were able to see not only the bride and groom, but also guests such as J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, Jaime Camil, Pepe Aguilar, Maluma, Julión Álvarez and Prince Royce.

The party moved to the ranch, Las Reinas, located in San Isidro Mazatepec, and owned by Canelo. The place was decorated with great luxury, white and pink flowers, chandeliers, embroidered tablecloths, a golden tableware, among other details, which made this celebration cost around 500 thousand dollars. As if that were not enough, the night was enlivened by Mana, Prince Royce, The Blue Angels Y the El Recodo Band. A week before the civil liaison took place, with a more discreet ceremony in Punta Mita, Nayarit, whose celebration included the performance of Mon Laferte.

Puerto Vallarta was the setting that Alex Fernandez Y Alexia Hernandez They chose to perform an intimate spiritual ceremony, as a way to reaffirm their love and intention to stay together. It was on June 24 that, surrounded by friends and closest family members, at the home of their father Alejandro Fernández, that these young people agreed, he wearing an elegant linen suit and she wearing a Rosa Clará lace dress.

Being a month away from the religious wedding, the young people decide to postpone everything, due to the accident they suffered Vicente FernandezEven so, they gave the news of their first baby and revealed that she was a girl at a big party, her name will be Mine. In November the couple revealed that 11-11-2022 is the new date for the church wedding.

On September 10, the actor Julian Gil He starred in one of the most emotional moments that a father can live, delivering his daughter to the altar. After waiting two years for the religious link, first because of her fiancé Íñigo Ariño’s fight against cancer and later because of the pandemic, Nicolle Gil finally made her dream of having a great wedding come true, which took place in a downtown church. from Madrid, where she entered accompanied by her famous father, who did not stop crying with emotion during the ceremony, everything was shared in detail on the bride’s social networks.

A wedding that was elegant in its simplicity was that of Altair Jarabo and the businessman Frédéric García, held on August 16 in a castle located in Burgundy, France. A couple of days before the civil union was held on a small terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower, where they were accompanied by family and very close friends.

The big wedding took place at the Château de Vallery castle, built in 1548, where in addition to offering a French-style dinner, the guests enjoyed fireworks and a party that lasted until the early hours of the morning; the cost of the event is estimated at around half a million pesos.

Who finally gave the yes I accept was the socialite and businesswoman Paris hilton, who married Carter Reum at a farm in Bel Air on November 11, wearing a beautiful Oscar se la Renta dress, and two more changes by Fernando García and Laura Kim. All the details of their luxurious wedding were shared on their reality show Paris in love.

On May 15 the singer Ariana Grande joined her life with real estate agent Dalton Gómez, the setting was her house in Montecito, California, wearing a Vera Wang dress. It was a very intimate wedding in a room of the house, which was lit with candlelight and adorned with flowers suspended from the ceiling, and only 20 people were present, including the parents of the bride and groom.

