All about the Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, These are the members of the extraordinary cast of ‘Don’t look up’, the Netflix movie which, since its premiere on December 24, has become the most popular content on the platform.

“A film that tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth “, what we lacked, Netflix (ironic mode ON). But with this cast it sure is a genius, nothing can go wrong with these actors.

Even more so because since it landed on Netflix, has entertained everyone who has had to confine themselves this Christmas, the Omicron variant has done its own thing and has caused a large part of the population to be infected again by the virus. And as everyone has seen it, it has sparked numerous controversies.

Some have understood that it reflects the ‘deafness’ of politicians in the face of the terrible problem of climate change. Others, on the other hand, have seen it as a denier and perfect to endorse that the environmental alarm is nonsense and inventions of environmentalists and animalists who have nothing better to do.

Faced with so much controversy, Leonardo Dicaprio, that brings astronomer Randall Mindy to life, He has recorded a video of just over three minutes in which he explains the true meaning of ‘Don’t look up’, so that the emergency in which we are involved is clear to all of us.

He has shared it on YouTube and on his social networks, where he has posted it with the message: “The damaging ramifications of climate change are constant and undeniable. It is crucial that we take the necessary steps to protect our planet. Visit http://count-us-in.com/dontlookup to participate. “#DontLookUp

DiCaprio is a staunch activist who has been talking about climate change and what can be done about it for years. His character is a scientist who experiences great frustration after he has discovered that a large comet is heading towards Earth, but no one (politicians, citizens, etc.) seems to want to do anything to prevent it.

In the video, the Oscar-winning actor points out that ‘Don’t look up’ is “an analogy of today’s culture and our inability to hear and hear scientific truth.” We should have learned with COVID, but what the Netflix dramedia raises is something more pressing that, unfortunately, is not cured with vaccines. Researchers have been warning about climate change for decades, a reality that, unfortunately, will mean the extinction of planet Earth if serious measures are not taken.

In the video, Leonardo DiCaprio recalls that Many people do not want to hear about climate change, even though the evidence of its effects is seen with greater ferocity each year. DiCaprio also praised director Adam McKay for taking on the task of making a film on the subject and giving it a dark comedic tone, shedding light on the matter through satire.

The trailer and synopsis

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares.

Apparently, warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months left until the comet’s impact, managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up ?!

Here is the preview, the trailer invites you to see it, without a doubt.

