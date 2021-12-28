All about Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most famous actors in the world, starring in films such as Titanic Y The reborn. But nevertheless, his love life has not been so successful, so everyone wonders who he is Camila morrone, the girlfriend of the American heartthrob, with whom He’s already been in a long relationship, rare in DiCaprio’s romantic history.

Morrone is also an actress and model, of Argentine origin and born in 1997, so the age difference between her and the protagonist of Once upon a time in hollywood she is 23 years old.

He debuted on the runway parading for Moschino and has worked with Coach, El Secreto de Victoria, Sports Illustrated Y Vogue Turkey. Also has 2.7 million followers on Instagram, where their publications have received likes from other supermodels such as Cindy crawford Y Lily aldridge.

The young woman began acting in 2019 and her first role was in an independent film Mickey and the Bear. For his performance, he won the award that year Rising Star at San Diego International Film Festival. Is currently shooting Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of a novel produced by Reese witherspoon which will be a miniseries for Amazon Prime Video.

According For the, it is rumored that DiCaprio always looks for love in him Cannes Film Festival, France, and that it was there that he met Morrone in 2017; she was 19 at the time. Camila’s mother began dating at that time with the also famous actor Al Pacino, so it was this who introduced the couple.

Leo and Camila initially attended several of the same events separately, but were eventually photographed together, including Coachella in 2019, the Oscars in 2020 (where they sat next to each other, but didn’t walk the red carpet together) and in an Italian market just before the start of 2021. However, despite the fame, they tend to keep their private relationship and away from the public spotlight, so they don’t even share photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Before dating the young actress and model, DiCaprio was known for other romances with celebrities. Has dated Bridget hall, Gisele Bundchen (from 1999 to 2005, intermittently), Bar refaeli (intermittently from 2005 to 2011), Kristen zang Y Amber valletta. In addition, he had a short romance with the actress Blake Lively, before she started dating her current husband and father of her three children, the actor also Ryan reynolds.

