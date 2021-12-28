Adam Sandler is declared a 2021 fashion icon by Vogue | Harry Styles | Eint | Shows

Adam Sandler has always been considered an antihero of fashion. However, this year it has surprisingly been designated as the 2021′s Fashion Icon (2021 Fashion Icon, in Spanish), by Vogue magazine.

The so-called ‘The Fashion Bible’ published an article signed by Liana Satenstein, in which he explains why the casual and ultra-loose clothing of the Hollywood actor has made him the ‘unofficial ambassador of the pandemic style’.

Adam Sandler and his schlub style

The Vogue article defines the style of the protagonist of the comedies Little Nicky (2000), Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and 50 First Dates (2004) as “Sandlercore” or “schlub”. Being his main feature the use of shorts and XXL t-shirts.

The comfort in their way of dressing fits well with what has been experienced in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), with a large part of the world population living in quarantine or adapting to home modalities. office or telecommuting.

The publication also highlights that Adam Sandler’s Hollywood star status, his latest success was his leading role in the film. Uncut Gems of 2019, it has allowed you to set your own style standards without having to be in the latest fashions.

Adam Sandler beating Harry Styles

A key point in the designation of Adam Sandler as a 2021 fashion icon by Vogue, is that his style was positioned at the top of Google search trends, surpassing Harry Styles, Lizzo and Britney Spears, among others, and even inspiring new celebrities born from Instagram and TikTok.

“While heartthrob Styles goes viral with his gowns ripped from the runway, Sandler draws genuine attention for his oversized tees and equally roomy pants,” the article notes.