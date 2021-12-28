actors remember kisses and haircuts

The special with the reunion of the actors of “Harry Potter” can be seen this January 1. Photo: Reuters

Daniel Radcliffe reminisce about the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson discovered “an unexpected joy” in the reunion with his co-stars from “Harry Potter” and the director Christopher Columbus recalls movie sets as “the largest playground in the world.”

Many of the cast members of the film franchise of “Harry Potter” they reunited for a 20th anniversary television special titled “Return to Hogwarts,” which will be available from January 1 on HBO Max.

Radcliffe, 32, he was only 11 when he was chosen to play the orphan boy with magical powers. At the reunion on the recording set in Leavesden, outside of London, said he would always be happy to talk about the film.

“Every part of my life is related to Potter and Leavesden. My first kiss is related to someone here, my first girlfriends were here (…) Everything comes out of the Potter recording set somewhere, ”he said, according to preview excerpts released Monday.

Radcliffe remembers how he and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) They hated being told to grow their hair out to make them look messier in the later movies in the series.

“We would say, ‘No, no, no, no, no. Won’t you leave us like this? We are supposed to become teenagers and date girls in this movie! That’s not what it’s going to be, is it? ‘ So I think we were quite devastated to realize that it was so, ”he said.

Radcliffe, Grint, Emma Watson (Hermione) Y Chris columbus are accompanied by the actors Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and other cast members for the reunion.

Watson said she was overwhelmed by the excitement of the reunion after so many years. “Some of us haven’t seen each other for years. So it has been a joy. An unexpected joy “, he stressed.

JK Rowling, author of the “Harry Potter” books, did not personally attend the reunion special, but will appear in archive footage.

Rowling’s views on transsexual issues in the past year have been controversial, as some members of the LGBTQ + community accuse her of transphobia.