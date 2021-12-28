Action, mystery and superheroes: the most anticipated films of 2022

Rocío Muñoz-Ledo

(CNN Spanish) – This new year is loaded with great film projects, an accumulation of movie premieres that will keep you on top of the billboard.

Here is the list of the most anticipated films of 2022:

355 (January 7)

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger play three international secret agents in this new film directed by Simon Kinberg. The plot is unleashed when a top secret weapon falls into the hands of mercenaries.

Aline (January 21)

Inspired by the life and career of singer Celine Dion, this biopic is a French-Canadian drama starring and directed by Frenchwoman Valérie Lemercier, who plays Aline Dieu, a Canadian singer rising to international stardom.

Death on the Nile (February 11)

British director Kenneth Branagh returns to the big screen with another film based on an Agatha Christie classic, after Murder on the Orient Express. Detective Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself, is back to solve a murder while on vacation in Egypt. Armie Hammer, who has been involved in alleged sexual assault scandals, appears in the film.

The Batman (March 4)

One of the most anticipated releases of next year since the trailer came out last October with Robert Pattinson as the iconic bat man on his mission to protect Gotham City from evil. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and the cast is completed by Peter Saarsgard, Collin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 15)

The third installment in the Harry Potter prequel series takes place in the years leading up to World War II and follows the adventures of Newt Scamander, played by actor Eddie Redmayne, who along with his magical friends discover how to take down Adolf Hitler and Gellert Grindelwald, now played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27)

Tom Cruise returns to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than 30 years later since he first flew the skies. Now, as one of the best aviators in the Navy, he will train the next generation of pilots. The film was to be released in 2019, but due to the pandemic, its release was postponed for almost two years.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

For Marvel fans comes the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth film in the Thor saga. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Natalie Portman, Matt Damon and Karen Gillan.

Bullet Train (July 15)

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt star in this story about five killers who travel aboard a fast-moving bullet train and discover that their missions have something in common.

Mission: Impossible 7 (September 30)

Little is known about the new installment of Mission: Impossible, but according to the IMDb portal, the film is expected to hit theaters in September 2022. The film stars Tom Cruise, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, and is written and directed. by Christopher McQuarrie.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.