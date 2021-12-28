A third “check” and businesses in our area: WhatsApp news

Image : Lionel Bonaventure / AFP (Getty Images)

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps in the world, so it is not surprising that it is increasingly concerned about the privacy of its users. Hence his latest idea: to establish a third check blue to alert users when a person has taken a screenshot of their conversation.

Apparently this new feature will only work on WhatsApp groups. When one of the group participants takes a screenshot, a message will appear alerting users that person has captured the conversation of that group, followed by a warning that reminds us that we should not share sensitive information that may lead to some fraud or extortion.

The new function has not yet been officially confirmed by the courier company itself, so it is unknown when it could be established permanently or if it will finally go to the boat of discarded ideas for WhatsApp.

According Wabetainfo, this is not the only new feature they are testing for the messaging app. We could also see shortly a new functionality known as “Businesses Nearby”, which will allow us to find businesses that are close to our location, like supermarkets or restaurants, and with whom we can communicate via WhatsApp .