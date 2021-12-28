A LO ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC: Lewandowski’s epic response when asked who is better between Messi and Cristiano

After being recognized as Best Player of the Year (by fans) and Best Scorer of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards, Robert Lewandowski performed at Expo Dubai. And, during the event, he was answering several questions.

At one point in the exchange, he was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And seeing the commotion that this question generated, Robert Lewandowski released the pressure by leaving an answer a la Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI DISGUISED AS ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

“We are going to cause a bit of controversy with this question. An honest answer is required: Cristiano or Lionel (Messi) “, asked the host of the event. The fans demonstrated with a lot of shouting and some boos. And, noticing that, Lewy, with a smile on his face, he surprised everyone: “I choose Lewandowski.”

The 9 of Bayern Munich has never wanted to get fully into this fight. In fact, he has placed both of them as the greatest in history (ESPN): “The best footballer of all time? Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi “.

And after several interviews praising Messi, he also recognized the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo (Bild): “Messi or Cristiano? That is hard. I respect the hard work of Cristiano Ronaldo. Everything seems easy for Messi. I think Cristiano had to work harder for his success. “.

“In the period since I played professional football, Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top. It was always a duel between the two. The question between them is simple: what kind of player do you like?

Undefeated Data. Lionel Messi (7) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) have shared 12 of the last 13 Ballons d’Or. Unrepeatable.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski has been the world’s top scorer for the last 3 years. In 2019, 2020 and 2021 he surpassed the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Almost nothing.