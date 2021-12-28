A day at the Ibiza fairgrounds with Chris Hemsworth, Marvel’s Thor

From snow to Ibiza. Chris Hemsworth and his wife, also actress Elsa Pataky, have gone from being photographed on Sunday in a snowy landscape to now enjoying a short vacation on the island with their three children, India Rose, Tristán and Sasha, who are twins. And like any other family, they have spent a fun afternoon at the amusement fair located in Can Misses, just behind the headquarters of Ibiza newspaper, media that belongs to the same publishing group as this newspaper.

The surprise has been capitalized. Everything happened between five thirty and seven in the afternoon. Although at first he has managed to go unnoticed by wearing the regulation mask, a clever young man from Ibiza has ended up recognizing Hemsworth in bumper cars! The family of this young man did not see fit to bother the famous Marvel Olympian god being with his family, but finally the young man has approached him to ask for a photo, to which he has agreed without problems, very kindly.

The same has happened to Marina Fernandez Mestre, that you will remember today for a long time. As he tells Diario de Ibiza, he was at the fair with a friend, Marta Riera, with which also at that time “was talking about superheroes because she was going to see the last of Spiderman.” Then a mutual friend has also recognized Hemsworth. “He came over and took a picture of him, and then I took a ‘selfie’ with him.” The actor has only removed his mask for the photos, he says. “I thanked him in English and he replied that you are welcome,” she remembers still excited.

Marina assures that the actor has been “super nice” with her and with “everyone who has approached her.” But there has come a time when he believes that, in the presence of so many people, he has “felt overwhelmed.” “When he was leaving he stopped when people asked him for a photo. He did not say no to any photo,” highlights this young woman from Ibiza.

In addition to this visit to the fair, the family made up of Pataky and Hemsworth have enjoyed the food at La Escollera restaurant, according to a photo uploaded to Instagram.