A bottle brings a thousand rumors about Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and a single baby

At this stage Kourtney Kardashian (42) has gotten tired of deny that is waiting for a fourth child, the first with his current partner, Travis barker, but it is that now he has bundled it because he has uploaded a photo in which he sees a feeding bottle, and it is not known if it will be his or the sister of his fiancée, Kylie Jenner (24). In either case, fuss, because Kourt and Travis were supposedly not going to be parents at the moment and otherwise, it is not known if Kylie has already given birth, so that feeding bottle is right now the trigger for a thousand rumors about the ‘klan’.

Something that, by the way, fits in with the commotion that the Kardashian ‘khristmas’ has generated, where precisely these two sisters, always present in the image, were missing.

What’s going on here?

Kourtney Kardashian and the pregnancy rumors

Everytime that Kourntey kardashian post a Photo in Instagram in which you can see some of his gut, his followers are determined to find signs that he is pregnantwhether there are or not. In fact, she has asked herself if that will be the automatic answer every time she poses in a bikini to decide if she wants to continue sharing those kinds of images.

This week the alarms about a possible pregnancy have gone off again for a completely different reason: a surprise appeared on her boyfriend’s account. feeding bottle full of milk that it is not clear who it belongs to. Currently all the Kardashian-Jenner children are over two years old, so it seems unlikely that it was for any of them.

The image in question was uploaded to Instagram Stories and Travis just wanted to show how he was watching the movie of ‘The Grinch’, but it is clear that no one missed the detail and now the machine to do rumors it’s full …

The two possibilities that fans are considering are: that Kourtney and Travis have secretly welcomed a baby, resorting to surrogacy as Kim did with her two youngest children, or that Kylie Jenner’s second child with Travis has already been born. Scott, and they have not told it because they are usually quite cautious with what they show and because the tragedy of the Astroworld festival is still recent.