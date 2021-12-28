A 10-year-old girl asked Alexa for a challenge and Amazon’s artificial intelligence suggested touching the light contacts with a coin

Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, would have suggested to a 10-year-old girl to try the “outlet challenge“, a viral TikTok challenge consisting of touch exposed contacts with a coin from a charger plugged into the light.

Via Twitter the mother announced that her daughter had asked Alexa for a challenge and she responded with a potentially life-threatening suggestion.

According to Kristin Livdahl’s mother, after making a request for a game that included physical challenges, Alexa showed the results of an internet search including exact instructions about what they had to do to complete it.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 – Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

A challenge on TikTok vetoed for potential danger

The challenge went viral on the social network in early January last year, prompting thousands of teens to share videos of them touching plugs to create sparks. After some warnings from the authorities, challenge searches on the platform were banned.



Photo: Plymouth Fire Department

As reported by the BBC, Amazon you have already made the corresponding update in the wizard With the intention of avoiding continue recommending the activity in the future.

As soon as we became aware of this error, we took quick action to fix it

Amazon

The most curious thing about the matter is that the information extracted by Alexa comes from ourcommunitynow.com, who had prepared the article with the intention of aeducate parents about the viral challenge.

This message had been joined by firefighters, electricians and even school systems, who they sought to show the potential danger of this action, which could lead to anything from electrical system damage, fire, injury or even electrocution.