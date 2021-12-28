8 super healthy foods you should add to your diet, according to experts

Carry a eating plan It is really important, mainly if you are looking to modify some habits that are not good for your body at all, due to some type of health problem, because you are looking to lose weight or simply because you want to have a much healthier season and today you are determined to change it. For whatever the reason, it’s excellent.

Much is known that today there are various food that, in addition to being healthy, are also extremely rich and high in nutrients, that could contribute much more than you imagine to your body. Even some that are regarded as super healthy, because they can bring a lot of benefits to your plate.

Related news

According to information presented by Heathline, these are the best among fruits, vegetables, protein and more.

Apples

These fruits stand out above all as they are extremely rich in fiber, vitamin C and an endless number of antioxidants. They are ideal to enjoy as a snack, they will help you forget the craving caused by hunger.

Related news

Lean meat

Lean meat has stood out among the best sources of protein out there. They are high in iron and can be ideal to combine with a low carbohydrate diet.

Chicken

Specifically the chicken breast, this is one of the proteins low in fat and calories. It is very high in protein and is a great source of nutrients.

Almonds

Almonds have long stood out, mainly for being extremely rich in Vitamin E, antioxidants, magnesium and fiber. Various studies ensure that it is one of the best options for weight loss.

Broccoli

The broccoli It is a vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous family, it can be enjoyed curd or cooked and, even so, its flavor will be extraordinary. It is a great source of fiber, protein, and vitamins like Cy K.

Salmon

Salmon is one of the foods that has established itself as one of the best, in terms of the type of blue fish. It is very rico in protein, omega-3 acids and vitamin D.

Oranges

It is not strange to anyone that oranges are a superfood, since they are recognized for their high content of vitamin C. In addition, they have a high content of fiber and antioxidants.

Quinoa

Quinoa has become much more relevant for some time and, all this is due to the great contribution of nutrients that it can have in terms of fiber, magnesium, vegetable proteinss and more. A great grain.