5 iconic moments Jennifer Aniston wore a black dress

Jennifer Aniston is one of the women who loves to wear the black in their outfits. In dresses, jumpsuits or suits, the actress goes through all the existing pieces with this single color and teaches us how to use it in the best way in the following 5 looks.

Who doesn’t love the classic and elegant black? It always looks good and it looks good on all the women in the world. Jennifer Aniston has the best looks in black and he shows it to us with these iconic outfits.

This dress is one of the most iconic of the actress. Photo: Wonderwall.

The first black dress what will we see of Jennifer Aniston is this immaculate one-shoulder piece, sweetheart neckline, draped and side slit that revealed one of her legs.

This dress is ideal for women with an hourglass silhouette or with many hips since the draping decreases and balances that area.

Jennifer Aniston surprised with this sequin dress in black. Photo: Hello!

At the Vanity Fair Oscars, Jennifer Aniston hit with a black dress Sequined with V-neckline and large opening in the leg area. A piece that shows sensuality but preserves classicism, two qualities that are not always easy to combine in an outfit.

For those who like to mark their figure, this dress is the one. Photo: Pinterest.

If what you are looking for is a tight dress but that does not have shine or shiny material, this will be the one for you. This garment of Jennifer Aniston It is magnificent and it has a V-neckline, it is midi and has a fitted body. What more can you ask? Add some sandals or high stilettos and you will get the best look in the place.

Jennifer Aniston presents one of the most classic looks in her repertoire. Photo: Elle.

To those who love minimalist outfits, Jennifer Aniston inspires them with this black dress With a closed neckline and A-line skirt with a small blank area and black stilettos. The piece is perfect for any type of body, it favors us all for its adjustment at the waist that continues later in the wide skirt.

Jennifer Aniston makes an impact with her dress again. Photo. Us Weekly.

Finally, we see this black dress that Jennifer Aniston in the Golden Globes. It has a halter neckline, a sparkly bodice, a wide sash and a column skirt with a cut like all the long dresses she has worn. A great success for hairstyle, makeup and accessories.

Jennifer Aniston and its black dresses They will always be timeless and classic. Get inspired by it when you want to wear black and you will never fail!