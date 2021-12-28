4 Netflix movies to keep laughing

Every December 28 the Day of the Innocents in some parts of the world and people make jokes to family or friends. Beyond those traditions, some movies cannot be left out to enjoy on this special date.

It is for this reason that below you will find four films to see in Netflix and not detach yourself from the screen.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, 2011)

The film emphasizes the life of Cal weaver who is 40 years old, a perfect life, a good job, a nice house, we have wonderful children and he has been married to his high school girlfriend for twenty-five years.

However, his life will take a turn when he learns that his wife, Emily, lies to him and requests separation. From that moment on, his life will begin to sink.

To get out of this situation, you will see an inveterate seducer in a bar, who will help you fight your fears, stop feeling bad and become a great heartthrob.

Distribution: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Analeigh Tipton, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, Jonah Bobo, Joey King, Crystal Reed, Liza Lapira, John Carroll Lynch, Josh Groban.

Super cool

It is a teen comedy movie that focuses on Seth and Evan, two young men who have not yet had sex in their lives and are in their final year of high school. Both are about to enter different universities.

To overcome that issue, they plan to have a lot of fun and get beautiful girls so they can finally bond with their peers.

Cast of ‘Supercool’

Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, Emma Stone, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Corrigan, Martha MacIsaac, Scott Gerbacia, Lauren Miller Rogen, Aviva Baumann, Carla Gallo.

Sextuplets

Alan She always had the desire to meet her biological family until one day prior to the birth of her first-born she found out that her mother gave birth to six babies. After learning that he has five brothers, Russell, Ethan, Baby Pete, Dawn and Jaspar, Alan will start a dangerous route to find each of them.

Cast of Sexuplets

Marlon Wayans, Molly Shannon, Glynn Turman, Bresha Webb, Debbi Morgan, Michael Ian Black, Robert Pralgo, Damon Vance, Jwaundace Candece, Scott Hunter McGuire, Patti Schellhaas, Ruben Vidal, Jason Graham.

50 first dates

Lucy whitmore He has suffered from amnesia for some time, a disease that makes it impossible for him to lead a normal life. One day it will cross your path Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) in a cafeteria, but Roth will have no idea of ​​Lucy’s illness.

Every time he greets Lucy, she cannot remember what happened the day before. For his part, Roth believes that he met the love of his life and despite that problem, he will fight to win her love. You will be challenged to make her remember who she is and the reasons why he fell in love with her.

Cast of 50 first dates

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Hill, Lusia Strus, Allen Covert, Blake Clark, Maya Rudolph, Peter Dante, Lynn Collins, Pomaika’i Brown.