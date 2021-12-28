23 actors who admitted to hating their own movies

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be very revealing.

Many actors have spoken negatively about their time as superheroes, or their portrayals as a teenage heartthrob or starring movie roles that they believed were written by someone else (see: Bill Murray).

Others, including Charlize Theron, have said they took a job just because of a director’s filmography, only to be later disappointed in the end results of their collaboration.

Next, The Independent looks at 23 actors who admitted they didn’t like the movies they starred in.

George Clooney – Batman & robin (1997)

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck – Some of Hollywood’s best-known actors have played the masked vigilante on screen. However, only one wore a suit with bat nipples, and that was George Clooney. “Let me say that I actually thought I had destroyed the franchise until someone else brought it back years later and changed it,” he once said about the role. “At that moment I thought it was going to be a very good step in my career. It was not”.

Halle Berry – Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry is still one of the few actors who accepted her Razzie award in person. “Thanks a lot. I never thought I’d be here in my life, ”he told the audience, before mocking his own Oscar acceptance speech and thanking his manager. “He loves me so much that he convinces me to do projects even when he knows they are a bitch.” He recently said that he has “borne the brunt” of the film’s failure, telling Jimmy Kimmel: “Any success it did or did not have in some way seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault. “

Ben Affleck – Daredevil (2003)

If you hate Daredevil, Ben Affleck hates her more. “Daredevil it didn’t work at all, “the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. “If I wanted to go viral, I would speak less politely.” Affleck would give the superhero genre another chance, when he accepted the role of Bruce Wayne to Suicide Squad Y Batman v superman, with better results, although a little disappointing.

Ben Affleck, like us, did not enjoy Daredevil (20th Century Fox)

Brad Pitt – The devil’s own (1997)

There are many movies that Brad Pitt might regret having made (like the gruesome 1992 movie Cool world ), but in a chat with Newsweek In 1997, the actor named what he considers his worst: The devil’s own. He called the Alan J Pakula film a “disaster” and “the most irresponsible side of filmmaking, if you can call it that, that I have ever seen.”

Jessica Alba – Fantastic Four (2005)

While superhero movies can now claim the Oscar for Best Picture (Black panther), there was a time when playing a hero in spandex didn’t carry any prestige. Jessica Alba was one of the first people to jump into the boom of the superheroes of the mid-2000s, where she played Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four. The experience, however, left her wanting to stop acting altogether. “I hated it. I really hated her, ”he told Elle. “I remember when I was dying in Silver Surfer. The director said: ‘It looks too real. It looks too painful. Could you be prettier when you cry? Cry beautifully, Jessica. ‘

Bill Murray – Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Bill Murray only voiced the cat Garfield due to a misunderstanding: he thought Joel Coen of Coen brothers fame had written the script. In fact, it was written by Joel Cohen (Cheaper by the Dozen, Monster Mash: The Movie). “I was exhausted, drenched in sweat, and the lines were getting worse and worse. And I said, ‘Okay, you better show me the rest of the movie so we can see what I’m dealing with,’ ”he told GQ. “So I sat down and looked at everything, and I was like, ‘Who the hell wrote this? Who did this? What the hell is Coen thinking? And then they explained it to me: it wasn’t written by that Joel Coen ”.

Channing Tatum – GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

“I’ll be honest, I hate that movie,” Channing Tatum said of G.I. Joe. “They made me do it. The script was not good at all. And I didn’t want to do something that I was a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up, and that was, at first, bad. And second, he didn’t really know if he wanted to be GI Joe. “

Channing Tatum said he was “forced” to star G.I. Joe (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer – Grease 2 (1982)

“I hated that movie with all my might and couldn’t believe how bad it was,” Michelle Pfeiffer said of the sequel to Grease. “At that time I was young and did not know what I was doing.” To everyone’s good fortune, Pfeiffer’s nose for a good script quickly improved, and his next film was the classic. Scarface by Brian De Palma when we have the information.

Ryan Reynolds – Green lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never seen Green lantern from beginning to end. Yet you’ve seen enough to know it was a disaster. He let his feelings flow in the 2016 movie Deadpool, in which the character shoots a fictional version of himself in the head for taking on the role. Oh.

Viola Davis – The Help (2011)

Viola Davis was nominated for an Oscar for The Help. However, the actress deeply regretted playing the maid Aibileen Clark and said that her character’s voice is not heard enough in the final film. “Have I ever done roles that I have regretted? I do, and The Help is on that list, “he told The New York Times about the Tate Taylor movie. “I want to know how it felt to work for white people and raise children in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie. “

Josh Brolin – Jonah hex (2010)

Before playing Thanos in Avengers, Josh Brolin played another on-screen comic book character: Jonah Hex. Unlike the movies of The avengersHex was not well received by critics, nor by Brolin himself. “I think he deserved those comments for reasons that critics will never know,” he told Total Film in 2014. “We were almost ready to leave [la película] when this boy appeared [el director Jimmy Hayward]. He was an interesting young man full of energy and obsessed with Jonah Hex. I thought, ‘This is a really bad decision or a brilliant decision.’ [Fue] really bad ”.

Jim Carrey – Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Following the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, Jim Carrey distanced himself from the violent aftermath of Kick-Ass. “I did Kick-Ass a month before Sandy Hook and now, in full consciousness, I cannot bear that level of violence, “he wrote on Twitter, where he denounced the film. “My apologies”.

Katherine Heigl – Knocked up (2007)

Knocked up It’s still one of Katherine Heigl’s best-known roles, despite the actress saying she found it all “a bit sexist.” “It paints women as shrews, humorless and uptight, and it paints men as lovable, silly, fun-loving guys,” she told Vanity fair. “I exaggerated the characters and some days it was hard for me.” In the end, he publicly apologized to the film’s director, Judd Apatow, for his comments.

Katherine Heigl had some criticism against Knocked up by Judd Apatow (Universal Pictures)

Colin Farrell – Miami Vice (2006)

Few actors speak as directly as Colin Farrell, who said of the 2006 blockbuster. Miami Vice: “Miami Vice? I didn’t really like it. I thought it had more style than content and I accept a good part of the responsibility. Michael Mann’s movie has been re-evaluated by fans in recent years, with many believing it didn’t get a sneak peek right after its release. It is unknown if Farrell has changed his mind.

Sarah Jessica Parker – Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Although Sarah Jessica Parker will always be best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the city, that doesn’t mean he liked the second movie. “I can see where we fell short,” he told an audience at the Vulture festival, referring to the criticism. “I understand, actually I understand. I will say that I also understand how much money he made. I feel that this has been forgotten in the discussion.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Red Sonja (1985)

“It’s the worst movie I’ve ever done,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger about the fantasy movie. Red Sonja. He revealed that he thinks the movie is so bad that it inspired his favorite punishment. “When my children cross the line, I send them to their rooms and force them to see Red Sonja 10 times. I never had too many problems with them. “

Charlize Theron – Reindeer games (2000)

In Charlize Theron’s mind, her worst movie to date is Reindeer games. “That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” he told Esquire in 2007. “But even though the movie might suck, he let me work with John Frankenheimer. I’m not lying to myself, that’s why I did it ”.

Charlize Theron admitted that she starred Reindeer games just so I can work with director John Frankenheimer (Miramax Films)

Alec Baldwin – Rock of ages (2012)

There are some actors who know that they are in the middle of a disaster in the middle of filming. “It was a complete disaster,” Alec Baldwin told The Wrap when asked about Rock of ages. “In a week you say, ‘Oh God, what have I done?’” Critics, and audiences, agreed when it premiered in 2012.

Paul Newman – The Silver Chalice (1954)

Paul Newman had such high standards that, before the release of The Silver Chalice, the Oscar-winning actor paid for advertisements in the press urging people not to watch the television broadcast of the film. He later called it “the worst movie produced during the 1950s.”

Sylvester Stallone – Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992)

As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, Sylvester Stallone will always be loved for bringing Rocky and Rambo to the world. His fans will try to forget Stop, Or My Mom Will Shoot , the 1992 cop comedy that paired Stallone with Estelle Getty. Sly hates her too; Speaking of the movie in 2006, he called it “perhaps one of the worst movies in the entire solar system, that includes alien productions we’ve never seen.”

Megan fox – Transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise may have grossed billions of dollars at the box office, but critics have never looked favorably on it. Neither does Megan Fox, who told Entertainment Weekly that “people are well aware that this is not an acting movie.” Antés also pointed to director Michael Bay, of whom he said: “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so it’s a nightmare working for him.” Fox later retracted the comment, calling it “righteous anger” that should not have been made public.

Robert Pattinson – Twilight (2008)

Most actors who regret taking roles wait a few years until they begin to publicly lament about their experience on set. Not Robert Pattinson. Before the last movie of Twilight was in theaters, the actor said of playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen: “It’s weird to play something you don’t particularly like.” A few weeks later, he said he would have “hated without thinking” the show if he hadn’t appeared in it.

Robert Pattison admitted that the movies of Twilight they weren’t really to his liking (Summit Entertainment)

James Franco – Your Highness (2011)

Director David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and James Franco all went gold with their marijuana comedy Pineapple express. Unfortunately, his attempt to make another laugh out loud movie was a disaster. “Your Highness? That movie is disgusting, “Franco told GQ, and He added: “It cannot be said otherwise.”