2022 with great premieres | Graphic Press

Although the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the cinema already has big premieres scheduled that were delayed a few months due to the same situation of the pandemic. Thus, today we share with you the possible dates of its worldwide release in theaters.

The Jurassic world and a long line of superhero movies are set to invade the billboards.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are part of the Marvel premieres, delayed by the pandemic, but the expectation in the public grew and they will finally be able to be enjoyed in theaters.

These are eight of the most anticipated films that arrive during 2022.

The Flash

After more than five years waiting for his solo film, this fast superhero arrives in theaters accompanied by an extensive cast that accompany him on his adventure, from the Batman of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, to the new Supergirl who will play Sasha Street.

Stars: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Sasha Calle.

Release date: November 4

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the recent premiere of the new Spider-Man movie, where Doctor Strange participates, this mystical Marvel character returns as the Supreme Sorcerer to investigate the Time Stone, something does not go right and he ends up facing an epic fight with the Scarlet Witch.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong

Release date: May 6

Pinocchio

Walt Disney Pictures takes up one of its magical stories to launch a new “more realistic” version of this musical fantasy drama. This film is a remake of the 1940 animated film of the same name, based on the book “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, by the Italian Carlo Collodi and published for the first time in 1883.

Stars: Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Release date: Between November and December

Avatar 2

The director James Cameron has saved this project that he hoped to launch in 2014, after the successful premiere of the first film, however, incorporating the development of new technologies, delayed the visual effects and writing. The plot follows Jake Sully and Ney’tiri who have started a family and are trying their best to stay together.

Starring: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver

Release date: December 16

The batman

Its theatrical release was delayed twice by the pandemic, but finally in March Robert Pattinson will debut as the DC Comics bat, in his second year fighting crime, he must face the villains Riddle and Penguin and defend Gotham City. This is the first installment in a trilogy planned by Warner.

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright

Release date: March 4

Jurassic World: Dominion

The filming of this tape was paralyzed for several months by the covid-19 pandemic, which delayed its release in theaters. One of the great attractions is the return of the characters who participated in the franchise. History picks up on how Isla Nublar and its park have been destroyed, but dinosaurs have been scattered throughout the world and threaten humanity.

Stars: Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

Release date: June 10

Lightyear

Disney will take us “to infinity and beyond” with this installment of science fiction, adventure and action in space. The story explores the origins of Buzz Lightyear, a Space Guardian and not the toy that became Andy’s best friend in “Toy Story.” The new Disney and Pixar movie will premiere this summer.

Starring: Chris Evans and Taika Waititi

Release date: June 17

Mission Impossible 7

For the seventh time Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, the field operations agent for the IMF, an elite spy agency tasked with carrying out dangerous international missions. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, this spy and action tape delayed its premiere and filming on two occasions.

Stars: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, and Simon Pegg.

Release date: September 30