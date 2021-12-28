10 movies that should have worked and were an absolute flop

Unfortunately, it was to be expected that this 2021 would have a few “box office bombs”. This is the literal translation of the term that English speakers use to describe the biggest failures in the film industry.

Is about expensive films that with ticket sales do not exceed their high cost of production. Sometimes it has to do with artwork, sometimes it doesn’t. Films beaten by critics and audiences like Chaos Walking coexist in this infamous top with the latest from Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott. How is it explained?

The boom of Spider-Man: No way home can make us think that there is a certain type of audience that still in pandemic is encouraged to get into a movie theater (or franchises that invite them to do so) and the disappointing performance of Love without barriers that there is another – something specific – that is not yet.

Despite all the obstacles they faced, we cannot fail to mention these ten resounding failures that should have worked in 2021 and for one thing or another they didn’t.

10- Chaos: The beginning



Ridley and Holland in Chaos: The Beginning.

This film based on the saga of fantasy novels by Patrick Ness had everything to win to succeed on the billboards. The greatest attraction: the presences of Tom holland (the current Spiderman) and Daisy ridley (protagonist of Star Wars VII, VIII and IX).

The dubiously artistic project premiered on March 1 cost 125 million dollars and only raised 26.5.

9- In the neighborhood



Miranda was behind the music of En el barrio.

With the adaptation of the musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda There is not much to say. Only, like several movies on this list, their simultaneous release on HBO Max played a role.

The production cost 55 million and earned 43.9. It was a little bit missing.

8- GI Joe: Snake Eyes

The spin-off of “The origin of Cobra” that tells the origins of the character Snake Eyes was one of those that most felt the absence of viewers: cost 88 million and earned 40.1.

7- The Suicide Squad



The new “look” of the film.

The world of cinema agreed that the sequel to the original surpassed its predecessor, but the audience was incredulous after the failures of that film. This was noted: cost 185 and won 167.4.

6- Reminiscence



Jackman stars in a science fiction movie that went unnoticed in theaters.

Not even Hugh Jackman could with this sci-fi drama that only raised 15.8 million having spent 54. The critics destroyed it and the public listened to it.

5- Dear Evan Hansen



The protagonist of the film Dear Evan Hansen.

The film version of the musical classic did not even close to its production cost of 28 million. Raised only 18.8.

4- The saints of the mafia



“Mafia Saints” was written by David Chase, the original creator of the series.

Also known as “The Soprano Movie,” Mafia Saints did not pay homage to the series on which it is based. It cost 50 million and got 12.7 in return.

3- The last duel



Matt Damon, one of Scott’s duelists.

Despite being one of the best of the year, Scott’s did not receive the deserved support of the public. Gladiator’s director attributed it to today’s youth spending all day on their phones.

The film’s production stars Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon spent 100 million and earned 30.5. Scott soon released The House of Gucci and was able to get something back.

2- King Richard



Will Smith is the one who carries out the film. Photo: AP

One that is possibly in the next Oscars is King Richard, the story of the father of Venus and Serena Williams. Although it received good comments from critics, people preferred to see it on HBO. Cost 50 and won 24.9.

1- Love without barriers



This is what the new Love without barriers looks like.

Steven Spielberg’s first musical went unnoticed by theaters. There is talk that he may win multiple Oscars, including Best Picture, but the audience did not admire him enough.

When he’s nominated, will there be a second round? It cost 100 and at the moment he won 27.