You only have a few days to see these 3 movies on Netflix with which you will be sure – Movie news

The turn of the year means a thorough cleaning of the Netflix catalog. We already saw it a few days ago, when we discovered that eight emblematic series were going to leave the streaming platform –Sons of Anarchy, Modern family Y how I Met Your Mother, among them- and we see it again now, this time, in the cinematographic field. Get ready, because in the following days you are going to have to see a lot of cinema before it leaves the service. Although, when was that bad news?

You have a few days to enjoy a masterpiece by the Coen brothers, one of the best Scorsese films of recent times and a great drama by George Clooney that will touch your heart. There are 3 Netflix movies with which you will be sure and that you can see until December 31. If you have been late, remember that there are many other original Netflix movies available.

‘No country for old men’ (2007)

No country for old men it is a film that does not need much presentation. Suffice it to say that it is directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and that it has Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin in its main cast to make you want to see it, right? It is considered one of the best films of its decade and we would dare to say that of the history of cinema.

Located on the border between Texas and Mexico, where drug traffickers dominate the market. Llewelyn Moss finds an abandoned truck littered with bloody corpses and banknotes. Without thinking too much about it, he takes the two million dollars that was inside the vehicle, which triggers a violent series of murders.

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Another film that needs no introduction is The wolf of Wall Street, a recent masterpiece by maestro Martin Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort, a 24-year-old with an ambition that exceeds limits. His dream is to make money and he is not going to stop until he is a prominent Wall Street broker.

A film of excesses and debauchery as only Scorsese knows how to do. Director of Taxi driver Y One of ours He embarks us on the protagonist’s rise to stardom -DiCaprio could not be better- at a frenetic pace, to later also accompany him in his resounding failure. We do not know which of the two sections is more enjoyable.

‘Up in the air’ (2010)

After two violent recommendations – each in its own way – and vibrant, we slowed down a bit with Up in the air, although that does not mean that we are facing a lesser film. Director Jason Reitman manages to pull off a delightful tale of how a life full of personal luxuries and no responsibilities can end in utter emptiness. It does so with an enviable cast, led by George Clooney and complemented by Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick.

The story centers on Ryan Bingham, a man who travels the United States making pay cuts at different companies and basically laying off employees. He does not have any type of remorse and that same lightness that he tries to instill in companies applies to his own life: he does not have a fixed house, romantic relationships or great friendships. He spends the day traveling here and there to achieve his wish of getting to go 10 million miles.

Eye! They are not the only ones leaving Netflix. The Change, It had to be You, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Turbo, The devil’s shadow, Sleepy hollow Y Bridget Jones’ Baby are other films that leave the catalog on December 31.