With Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United drew 1-1 with Newcastle for the Premier League | Goals, result and summary of today’s game | VIDEO | Goal Edinson Cavani | SPORT-TOTAL
90 + 3 ‘ST | IT WAS VICTORY!
The Newcastle goalkeeper left a ball alive inside the area and Manchester did not know how to take advantage of the opportunity.
90 ‘ST | The referee adds six minutes.
87 ‘ST | DE GEA PLUG!
The goalkeeper avoided what was a great goal from Paraguayan Almirón (Newcastle).
85 ‘ST | We are entering the final stretch of commitment. For now Manchester 1-1 Newcastle.
83 ‘ST | CHANGE IN NEWCASTLE
Enter Gayle; Saint-Maximin leaves.
80 ‘ST | CHANGE IN UNITED
Enter Matic; McTominay exits.
79 ‘ST | There are more than 52 thousand people in the stands of St. James’ Park watching the match between Manchester United vs. Newcastle.
77 ‘ST | After the goal, Manchester United has gained more confidence and seeks victory with all.
75 ‘ST | CHANGE IN NEWCASTLE
Almirón enters; Fraser comes out.
73 ‘ST | This was Edinson Cavani’s goal for Manchester United.
71 ‘ST | GOOOOOOOOOOOL MANCHESTER UNITED!
Center to the heart of the Cristiano Ronaldo area that is well used by Edinson Cavani.
70 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Joelinton sees the yellow card in Newcastle.
69 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Bruno Fernandes was also booked.
68 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Maguire is booked at Manchester United.
66 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Krafth is booked in Newcastle.
63 ‘ST | CLOSEAAAA!
Great counterattack from Newcastle that almost ended in a goal from Fraser. Very good the ‘Magpies’.
60 ‘ST | Newcastle in their match. Cutting the spaces and circuits of United. For now they are doing everything right.
56 ‘ST | YELLOW CARD
Cristiano Ronaldo is booked at Manchester United for a hard foul on an opponent.
53 ‘ST | The game, despite United’s changes, continues even.
49 ‘ST | UFFFFFFF!
Rashford’s long-range shot that wasn’t a miracle goal. Great cover from the Newcastle goalkeeper.
47 ‘ST | CHANGES IN UNITED
Cavani and Sancho enter; Greenwood and Fred leave.
45 ‘ST | START THE SECOND TIME!
45 + 6 ‘PT | BREAK!
Manchester United lose 1-0 to Newcastle for the Premier League.
45 + 4 ‘PT | CHANGE IN NEWCASTLE
Enter Murphy; Wilson exits.
45 ‘PT | The referee adds four minutes.
43 ‘PT | This was the Cristiano Ronaldo blooper that unleashed the mockery of the stadium.
40 ‘PT | UFFFFFFF!
United’s prepared move on a free kick that nearly ended in a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
37 ‘PT | GOAL CANCELED!
Wilson had made it 2-0 for Newcastle, but it was all ruled out by offside.
36 ‘PT | Cristiano Ronaldo was attentive to reject that ball.
35 ‘PT | The center was cleared by Alex Telles (United) from the corner kick.
34 ‘PT | Foul by Maguire (United) close to the box. Newcastle have a dangerous free kick.
32 ‘PT | Cristiano Ronaldo blooper. The Portuguese tried to connect a volley ball with his left leg, but he did it wrong.
30 ‘PT | We completed the first half hour of play. For now Manchester United falls to Newcastle by the slightest difference.
26 ‘PT | Manchester United still cannot clearly reach Newcastle’s goal. He does not have a direct shot to the goal so far.
23 ‘PT | UFFFFFFFFF!
Shelvey (Newcastle) long-distance shot that demands a response from De Gea (United).
19 ‘PT | Newcastle waits in their field, with the lines together. Manchester looks for the spaces by the bands.
17 ‘PT | CASIIIIII!
Bruno Fernandes looked for Cristiano Ronaldo inside the area and almost succeeded. Newcastle was saved.
15 ‘PT | Manchester now dominates the game.
12 ‘PT | This was Newcastle’s goal.
9 ‘PT | Newcastle’s goal completely lifted the stadium, which now sings and encourages the ‘Magpies’ at the top of their lungs.
7 ‘PT | GOOOOOOOOOOOL NEWCASTLE!
Great goal by Saint-Maximin from the edge of the area. He left De Gea with no chances.
6 ‘PT | Dalot center looking for Cristiano Ronaldo inside the area that was well cut by the Newcastle goalkeeper.
4 ‘PT | The game started with everything. Both squads go out to press up and look for the rival goal.
2 ‘PT | WATCH OUT!
Terrible error by Maguire (United) that almost ended in a goal for Newcastle.
1 ‘PT | STARTS THE MATCH!
The clubs are in! The start of the game is coming!
Manchester and Newcastle They returned to their changing rooms to finish getting ready and to make their official entry onto the field of play.
Both teams need victory. Manchester United to get closer to the top of the table and Newcastle to come out of the bottom of it.
Both Manchester United and Newcastle are getting ready to do warm-up work on the pitch.
Words from the Manchester United coach in the preview of the Premier League match.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a starter at Manchester United. The Portuguese will seek to re-inflate the opposing networks.
OFFICIAL NEWCASTLE LINEUP!
MANCHESTER UNITED OFFICIAL LINEUP!
Where to see Manchester United vs. Newcastle?
ESPN and Star + are the signals enabled to watch the Premier League match that will present Manchester United with the return of center-back Raphael Varane, who was out due to injury, and forward Edinson Cavani, who is being talked about, could leave the club.
What time do Manchester United vs. Newcastle?
Mexico – 2:00 pm
Peru – 3:00 pm
Colombia – 3:00 pm
Ecuador – 3:00 pm
Venezuela – 4:00 pm
Bolivia – 4:00 pm
Argentina – 5:00 pm
Chile – 5:00 pm
Paraguay – 5:00 pm
Uruguay – 5:00 pm
Brazil – 5:00 pm
Spain – 9:00 pm
Newcastle last games
Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City by Premier League
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle by Premier League
Leicester 4-0 Newcastle by Premier League
Newcaslte 1-0 Brunley by Premier League
Last United games
Norwich 0-1 Manchester United by Premier League
Manchester 1-1 Young Boys for Champions League
Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace by Premier League
Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal by Premier League
Manchester United “heats up” the pre-game with their defeat of Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Highlight: United only kept a clean sheet in one of their last ten games against Newcastle.
Players to watch: Newcastle’s Callum Wilson knows how to give his side an advantage, as five of his six goals in this PL opened the scoring. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes really enjoys facing Newcastle – whom he has scored after the 70th minute in all three times he has met Howe’s.
The ‘Red Devils’ are having problems early in the game, as they have not yet managed to see the door in the first 15 minutes of a PL match so far this season. Although, with 73% of their goals coming in the second half, United fans should not worry if their team is behind on the scoreboard in the opening stages of the clash, especially considering that they have beaten Newcastle ten times. after starting losing – no team has won more games after comeback against a single opponent in PL history.
The home team may be lucky to host Manchester United, who are trying to sneak into the top five of the standings, as the Red Devils have only been winning at halftime on the road once this season. of the team that has achieved the most average points between Boxing Day and January 4 in the history of the PL (2.19), and, after winning its last three league games, the team seems in good shape to continue growing and achieve a fourth consecutive win for the first time since April.
Interestingly, it is the third season in a row that Newcastle face a Manchester team in the first game after Christmas Day, and having lost the previous two, in which they conceded a total of six goals and only scored one, after go with a disadvantage and to rest. Eddie Howe’s team seems to be better in the early parts this season, as if PL matches lasted 45 minutes, Newcastle would be 14th (MT: W3, E8, P7).
The Premier League (PL) win over Burnley in early December made Newcastle believe in salvation, but three consecutive league losses since then have dealt a severe blow to those hopes. The ‘Magpies’ have conceded 11 goals in those lost games, and a total of 41 so far, the worst record in the league, although they have not cut themselves off in attack either – 12 of their 18 PL games have ended with goals from both equipment.
Manchester United vs. Newcastle: possible lineups
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, McTominay, Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford.
Newcastle: Dubravka: Murphy, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.
ESPN and Star + are the signals enabled to watch the Premier League match that will present Manchester United with the return of center-back Raphael Varane, who was out due to injury, and forward Edinson Cavani, who is being talked about, could leave the club.
Mexico – 2:00 pm
Peru – 3:00 pm
Colombia – 3:00 pm
Ecuador – 3:00 pm
Venezuela – 4:00 pm
Bolivia – 4:00 pm
Argentina – 5:00 pm
Chile – 5:00 pm
Paraguay – 5:00 pm
Uruguay – 5:00 pm
Brazil – 5:00 pm
Spain – 9:00 pm
Good morning, friends of El Comercio. We start with coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester United vs. Newcastle.
.
90 + 6 ‘ST | FULL TIME!
Manchester United and Newcastle drew 1-1 for the Premier League.