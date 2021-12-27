Will your iPhone be able to update to iOS 16?

IOS 13 was the last version to leave the iPhone out of the compatibility list, leaving the iPhone 6 in the gutter at that time, although these came to have 5 years of updates. The greater will be the record of the iPhone 6s regardless of their future, since yes or yes they will fulfill 7 years of updates next 2022. Will it continue to add milestones with iOS 16? We cannot confirm it, but based on the latest information, it will not.

Therefore, the aforementioned iPhone 6s would be left out, but also the iPhone SE first generation launched in 2016 and it shares the same chip as these others. To this list would be added the five new iPhones that the company could plan to launch in 2022, which would be precisely a third-generation iPhone SE accompanied by the new series of four new iPhone 14s.

Reasons for and against this leak

It is the French blog iPhoneSoft that has revealed this information, being a more or less recurring medium as far as data of this type is concerned. In the past, they were right with some compatibility lists, but last year they leaked a list identical to this year and it was not fulfilled. Taking into account that this data will only be revealed by Apple at WWDC 2022 in June, it seems that we will still take a long time to confirm it.

In any case, whether it is a real leak or not, this idea does not seem misguided. It was already a surprise to see the ‘6s’ and ‘SE’ as compatible devices of iOS 15 and, although they continue to perform well, the truth is that their hardware seems increasingly concise. Having 7 years of updates is something that no other brand guarantees and there would be nothing to reproach at this point.

In fact, leaving out some terminals could play very much in favor of seeing more powerful news on iOS 16, more consistent with being able to perform on newer hardware. We have already seen in iOS 15 how functions such as Live Text are only available in those that have a neural engine (iPhone XS, XR and later), so it would be a shame if in subsequent versions more and more iPhones were left without some functionality.

Be that as it may, we will remain attentive to new information that speaks about this. Who knows if we might even have some details about the news. We remember that in 2020 an alpha version of iOS 14 was even leaked.