Will there be a spin-off with Yelena Velova as the protagonist?

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Velova has come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to stay and could have her own series on Disney +

Marvel has released some really exciting premieres this year, including Black widow and the new Disney + series, Hawk Eye. Both projects have featured Florence Pugh, an actress who has played Natasha Romanoff’s sister at the MCU. Now, everyone wants to know what his next appearance will be. During a recent interview with Collider, the director of Hawk Eye, Rhys Thomas, on the possibility of a 2nd season. So far, nothing has been confirmed and the director avoided revealing studio secrets. However, he did share that a spin-off of Hawk Eye starring Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld “It would be written alone.”

Director of Hawk Eye He is not the only one who has spoken of this possibility. As the show’s first season came to a close, fans and people involved in the series soon pointed to the chemistry between the two stars and the potential for future projects. Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, has conducted interviews in which she says she hopes her character will re-team with Florence Pugh in the Marve Cinematic Universe, and speculation has emerged about what Marvel’s next project might be in the movie. Yelena Belova will appear. The character is sarcastic, interesting, and can be counted on to deliver a great joke. After seeing his bond with Kate Bishop, the possibility of a spin-off seems like the natural next step, and apparently the series director sees it too.

A new spin-off starring Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld seems obvious after the reactions from fans. Hopefully, it’s something Disney + has come to realize, and it’s quietly in the works. It’s hard to believe that Florence Pugh is not currently signed on for any future Marvel projects, but currently, there is nothing slated for her character in the short term.

Meanwhile, although the first season of Hawk Eye just released, a different spin-off project has been in the works since the beginning. Echo will star Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox. So it seems like a natural project for Yelena Velova and / or Kate Bishop to appear. While some outlets have reported rumors of their appearances, no official confirmation has been announced that the actresses will be working on the new spin-off.

While no one knows what future holds for Florence Pugh at MCU, the actress remains extremely busy. In 2021, he completed filming for Don’t worry darling, which stars alongside Harry Styles under director Olivia Wilde.

Pugh just recently signed on to join Robert Downey Jr. in OppenheimerNew from director Christopher Nolan, who will star alongside Rami Malek, Cillian Murphy (Nolan’s fetish actor), Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

While the actress hasn’t shared anything about her future with Marvel, she does share hilarious updates on her personal life as the year draws to a close. She recently cut the long hair that Yelena is known for and has been showing off her new short haircut. She also got her nose pierced, an experience that she says left her feeling faint.

Would you like to see Yelena Velova very soon?