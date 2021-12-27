Why The Lord of the Rings is the best Christmas movie

This article on The Lord of the Rings was originally published in the US version of GQ.

When I learned that New York was going to experience the first major snowstorm of the season, which could leave more than a foot of snow and potentially cut off electricity, I prepared in the most pragmatic and survivable way possible: I took out my The Lord of the Rings Extended Edition DVDs.

To be fair, snowstorm or not, I do this every year during the holidays. The Fellowship of the Ring, The two Towers and the Return from Rey premiered successively at the end of December during my formative years as a teenager, so they have always been indelibly tied to this time of year. But it’s about more than my 12-year sexual awakening the first time I saw Aragorn’s chin in a suburban cinema in 2001..

I will admit a bit of bias here. I’m not buying Funko Pops or throwing an environmentally disastrous wedding with the theme of The Lord of the Rings, because I am a functional adult with a healthy sense of shame. Even if I have a copy of El Silmarillion and tears come to my eyes every time I hear Enya’s songs on the soundtrack. And when I was in Paris last year, I dragged my husband to a Tolkien exhibition after seeing posters around town, even though he had never read the books or seen the movies and neither of them speak French. (It was there that I learned two things: Mordor in French is Le Mordor. Also, not all Parisians are cool; some are actually nerds. And all 30 were at the show that day.)

Beyond that, there is some real and tangible evidence that places the trilogy of The Lord of the rings in the pantheon of Christmas movies.

The most obvious is that there are elves. Yes, elves are tall and lithe and have silky blonde extensions. And one of the main is now married to Katy Perry, another is Stephen Tyler’s daughter, another came out in Matrix and the last one is the furious and sexy Cate Blanchett. Sorry, where did you want to get with this? They are still goblins. But if what you are looking for is the traditional variety of Keebler cookies and three wise men from Santa’s workshop, there are hobbits. For the more atmospheric Christmas touches, the palantir are basically snow globes, Gandalf looks like Santa Claus, and Saruman looks like the strange Santa Claus from the mall that you do not want him to come near your children.