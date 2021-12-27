why and how to buy them

The metaverse tokens have become the favorites of many investors In recent months, for this reason we bring this guide written by Binance, where we will explain how and why to buy this type of tokens.

The metaverse is a living space that combine physical and digital and that it is rapidly evolving from a science fiction dream to a reality with limitless possibilities.

A world in which people can interact virtually, create and exchange digital assets for real-world value, own digital lands, access digitized real-world products and services, and much more.

Metaverse tokens

The main technology companies are starting to recognize feasibility and the potential of metaverses behind Facebook’s groundbreaking renaming announcement to Meta.

In addition to tech companies, entertainment brands like Disney They also announced their plans to participate in virtual reality.

While the enthusiasm of the media is overwhelming, the average netizen does not fully understand what a metaverse is, how it works, and most importantly what benefits and opportunities it can offer you as a user.

A metaverse is a virtual world based on blockchain technology, this all-encompassing space allows users to work and play in a virtual reflection of real-life and fantasy settings.

Users can access the metaverses through a computer, handheld device, or VR headset for full immersion.

Who enter the metaverse can experience life in a digital realm in which it is possible to work, play, go shopping, exercise and socialize.

Life within the Metaverse

That said, a metaverse is a virtual world with a virtual economy. In most cases, it is an online reality developed by Decentralized Finance (DeFi), in which users exchange value and assets using cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

Users can also use metaverse tokens, or native service cryptocurrencies, to buy assets within a video game, such as lands or items that can be traded with other players.

Play-to-earn games allow users to earn more tokens and NFTs from the metaverse through their reward systems.

Metaverse tokens are a unit of virtual currency used to complete digital transactions within the metaverse.

Since the metaverses are blockchain-based, transactions on the underlying networks are almost instantaneous.

Blockchains are designed to guarantee reliability and security, making the metaverse the perfect environment for an economy free from corruption and fraud.

The holders of metaverse tokens they can access multiple applications and services within the virtual space. Some tokens grant special abilities within video games.

Economy within the metaverse

However, unlike traditional virtual world games, metaverse tokens have value inside and outside of these worlds. Tokens that function as cryptocurrencies can be exchanged for fiat currencies.

Some examples of metaverse tokens include SAND from the very popular Sandbox metaverse. In Sandbox, users can create a virtual world powered by NFT.

Another popular token is MANA from the Decentraland project, where users can use MANA to purchase land of digital real estate called ‘LAND’.

It is even possible to monetize acquired LAND land by renting it out to other users for fixed fees.

If you are looking to buy metaverse tokens, you can start doing it through Binance, following these 2 steps:

Step 1: Make a fiat deposit in USD via e-wallet transfer or bank transfer on Binance.

Step 2: Buy your favorite metaverse cryptocurrency, like any of those mentioned above, through a wallet purchase or directly with a debit or credit card.

If you want to use your metaverse tokens in video games, you will need to transfer your address tokens from Binance to MetaMask, a versatile crypto wallet that is built into most metaverses.

This article is merely informative and does not constitute a purchase or investment recommendation. We invite readers to do their own research before investing in NFTs or cryptocurrencies, as most are highly volatile.

