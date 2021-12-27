Pharmaceuticals explain who can and who cannot take the pills against covid-19.-Photo from the internet Pharmaceuticals explain who can and who cannot take the pills against covid-19.-Photo from the internet Pharmaceuticals explain who can and who cannot take the pills against covid-19.-Photo from the internet Pharmaceuticals explain who can and who cannot take the pills against covid-19.-Photo from the internet Pharmaceuticals explain who can and who cannot take the pills against covid-19.-Photo from the internet ❮ ❯

After U.S approve the pills from Pfizer, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir against covid-19, the pharmaceutical companies have clarified who can and who cannot take them It is worth mentioning that in high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from coronavirus, although Pfizer’s was much more effective. This is what you should know about the pills that fight covid-19.

Pills against Covid-19: Who can not take them?

The molnupiravir from Merck is not authorized for children because it could interfere with your bone growth. It is also not recommended for pregnant due to the possibility of congenital defects.

While the pill Pfizer not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. Nor would it be the best option for people taking prescription drugs.

Who can ingest covid-19 pills?

Covid-19 pills can only be taken those with mild or moderate symptoms. Both pills were authorized for adults, while Paxlovid was authorized for children from the age of 12. The latter also works against the Omicron variant.

When to take the pills and how to get them?

The pills should be started as soon as possible, within five days after the onset of symptoms. A prescription from a doctor or other licensed health professional is required and treatment lasts for five days.

Read here: This is how Pfizer’s Paxlovid works, the first pill against Covid-19 approved in the United States