When should I go to the hospital for covid?

Facade of the Official College of Physicians of Granada.

Andalusia is among the Autonomous Communities with the highest number of contagions by Covid-19. Faced with this new increase in cases, the Board of Directors of the Granada College of Physicians has issued a statement stating that “the main problem that generates the Covid is of Public Health, and not so much of individual health “. A statement to which he adds that it is “probable that let’s all end up having itbut it interests that let’s not all get sick at the same time”.

According to the latest data presented by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, there are currently 900 patients admitted to hospitals in the region for Covid-19of which 150 are in the Intensive Care Units. With an Accumulated Incidence 14 days from 841.68 cases, the sixth wave presents a higher rate of infections but, as stressed by the College of Physicians of Granada “In the vast majority of cases it is not serious.”

That is why the medical organization has stressed the importance of using the “Healthcare system with responsibility”Symptoms can be treated “at home with paracetamol or metamizole or ibuprofen, or an anti-flu, rest and home isolation”, as well as advising possible contacts to take precautions.

When should I go to the health center if I have covid?

As stated in the statement from the College of Physicians of Granada, although the Omicron variant is more contagious its symptoms are not serious in the vast majority of cases.

It is because of that, with a view to not saturating the health systemyou should go to a consultation when it appears high fever that does not go down despite antipyretics; the fever reappears days after being gone or lasted too many days; will join the symptoms of choking sensation or appear chest pain different from what you may feel when you have a lot of coughing and the intercostal muscles are sore.

Also, from the College of Physicians of Granada they expose the possibility of performing antigen tests, which are more sensitive when there are symptoms and those symptoms are carried out for less than five days.