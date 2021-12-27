WhatsApp wants a third blue check to notify of the captures

After years with the double blue check in WhatsApp, the application could undergo an important change and implement a third confirmation also in blue. The third check seems to be in the internal testing of the app and your goal would be report on screenshots. Unlike other messaging apps, WhatsApp has never included a notice for this action, something that could change in a few weeks.

Does WhatsApp warn if you capture? Soon I could do it!

Make a capture an individual chat or group is something quite common and does not carry any kind of notice. One person can make a screenshot of a chat without the other being aware. This capture can be used to forward content to another chat or simply to save information.

From 2022 all this could change: WhatsApp will continue to allow captures, but these could lead to a notice to the sender of the captured messages. This notice could come in the form of third blue check.

Of course, it is not official information from WhatsApp, so we recommend you take the information with tweezers. If in a while you start to see a third check in your sent messages it could mean that the other person is capturing to those messages.

How about? Do you agree to this policy of the blue checks and the notice in the screenshots?

